Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest This Week For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

Lucky for us, this week, October 9 - 15, 2023, will bring us some rewarding times for love and romance. If we're not breaking up with our partners in an attempt to find out who we are, then we're hunkering down for the long haul, having discovered that the people we are with right now ... are the good ones. We've got a lot of eye-opening transits to help us come to that conclusion during this week. In a way, having our vision cleared is exactly what we need to understand just how good we have it.

We are looking at the influence that will let three zodiac signs know that whatever they've done in their love lives ... they've done the right thing. We will see rewards this week. Our loved ones will respond in ways we could only have dreamed about previously. With our week kicking off with the Sun sextile Moon, we're already heading in the right direction.

With a New Moon in Libra heading our way shortly after Pluto goes direct after its upsetting retrograde period, we might as well kick back and watch everything fall into its proper place. Love is what works out this week. We may fall short in other areas. When couples stay together and work things out for the best, these three zodiac signs will reap the rewards of October 9 - 15, 2023.

That Pluto Direct transit is no joke, either. We know Pluto is here to pave the way for great transformation, and all it needed to do so was to go Direct. We can welcome this aspect this week, as it will do its finest work for these three zodiac signs.

Love horoscopes are luckiest this week for three specific zodiac signs:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a reason things are about to work out so well for you during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023. That is not only because the transits provide a path for you but because you have gone out of your way to ensure that path exists. This means that, in tandem with Pluto going retrograde and a New Moon in Libra, everything in you is directed towards making your life experience great.

You have simply had enough of the hard times and take the full experience for what comes next. In love, that means the respect is about to flow. The mutual honor and adoration you and your partner feel for each other is honest and something you can bank on. This is the week that you decide not to give up. Transformation awaits you and you are ready to seize the day or the week.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might almost feel you're being tested during the week of October 9 - 15, 2023, as so many astrological transits point out what you are unsatisfied with. With the New Moon in Libra heading your way midweek, you'll see this day as the beginning of a new life for you. What this implies is that the relationship you are presently in is on the fence.

You can push it one way or the other, meaning that if you choose to 'go for it' one last time, it's because you believe in it. Now that Pluto is Direct, your move to save this romance is right. Moon trine Jupiter lets you see that putting effort into your romantic relationship is worth it. There's a future here and your prior negativity falls by the wayside. You now believe, and good for you.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel your love life is out of your hands now, Gemini. You're luckiest the week of October 9 - 15, 2023. You'll notice that your partner seems to be 'taking over,' which isn't exactly bad. What you'll see happening due to transits like Pluto Direct and Moon conjunct Mercury is that, where you might have been at a loss for words, your romantic partner seems to know exactly what to do and say to help you believe in what you've built together as a couple.

You tend to fall into these funks now and then when you can't fully comprehend what to do next. This week lets you know you don't have to worry. Your partner has this under control. You can relax knowing they are here to help, protect and work with you on everything. Trust them. This is going to work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.