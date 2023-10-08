3 Zodiac Signs Will Be The Luckiest In Love On October 9, 2023

We may feel so confident and giddy regarding love and romance that we could make fools of ourselves simply because we are so over-the-top. This implies that on October 9, 2023, we feel good, as in ... very attractive, and you know how people get when they feel good about themselves. They want to show it off and get attention. Hey, we don't always feel this way about ourselves, so when we come under the influence of one of the most powerful positive-packed transits, such as the Sun sextile Moon, we can't help ourselves. We want to share the wealth!

Three zodiac signs really and truly enjoy the feeling of being physically confident, and while we could all use a bit of that, three signs, in particular, know how to use this kind of self-esteem to get the best out of it.

We will not only be attractive to others but especially to the people we want to notice us, as in ... our love interest. That's right, folks; if you have a crush on someone or just want to wake up the desire in your partner, you will find it quite easy to do during the transit of Sun sextile Moon.

Sun sextile Moon; if you can imagine what this looks like, it would be akin to a dazzling jewel light by a bright light. This is what we become on this day, October 9, 2023. we become the dazzling jewel and the bright light that shines on us is the attention paid by that special person.

We come alive in their attention. We radiate positivity and love, and how can we go wrong with all of that going for us? Quite simply ... we can't. Here's to the three zodiac signs that will work the magic on this day, during Sun sextile Moon.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have seen both sides of the coin when it comes to feeling confident about your place in the world and in love. And you know exactly what it's like to feel like you don't belong. Then again, because of this, you also know what it's like to feel incredible and powerful. The opposites enhance each other in your case, and on October 9, 2023, you'll have the transit of Sun sextile Moon working on setting you on a very positive course.

You feel you've finally become yourself, are comfortable in your skin, and truly know who you are. Knowing who you are lets you show the people in your life what you feel about them, without inhibition, and during Sun sextile Moon, 'inhibition' is the last thing on the list. You are so 'large and in charge' in all the right ways, and you will undoubtedly thrill your partner to no end.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When your view allows you to see the world brightly, you are all there for it, and during a sun-shiny transit such as Sun sextile Moon on October 9, 2023, you will feel better than good. You'll be feeling excellent. You love knowing you're not doubting yourself, as that is a major break for you. You spend way too much time seeking out the negative in yourself and others,

During Sun sextile Moon, you can see only blue skies and positive energy. How you perceive the person you love differs from before, and you might feel compelled to stir their attention. How they look at you will excite and stimulate your imagination. You'll be all too happy to share the delights of being together. It's a physically and emotionally healthy day for you, Gemini.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Now and then, you get one of those days where you feel like you are the king of the world. You can't be taken down from your throne, and on October 9, 2023, you'll experience one such day thanks to the transit of Sun sextile Moon. This day gives you confidence in everything on your mind for the person you love ... even the nervy ones.

You are not one to hold back when it comes to words or communication, but often, you've been known to accidentally blurt and cause awkwardness between yourself and your romantic partner. October 9 removes all awkwardness from your conversations and actions and lets you be seen as someone who knows what they are doing and talking about. Your partner will fawn over you, as you will appear quite impressive in their eyes. Nice day!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.