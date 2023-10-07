3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023, brings us a day where we are willing to work things out with the people who mean the most to us. If we are in a loving romantic relationship, we may find that on this day, we are happy to 'hear them out.' We want to be helpful and show our partners that we really and truly are there for them ... no matter what. While all relationships have ups and downs, we aren't here today to pick things apart, which is ironic as today's main transit is Venus in Virgo. And Virgo transits tend to focus on what's wrong with things. However, it's different when we have Venus in Virgo. Today, we work for love and are happy to do so.

This transit hits everyone differently, too. On October 8, 2023, we will see how Venus in Virgo influences three zodiac signs. These folks have been up for this for a while now, meaning they haven't given up, but they are also not about to push it so far that they manipulate the results. Today is about being fair, balanced and honest. We can only do this with and for the people we are dead serious about. We step out of the spotlight today so our partners can speak up and be seen. We are there for them unconditionally.

What makes this such a lucky day in love is that the results are ... loving. We aren't barking up the wrong tree today. In fact, with Venus in Virgo occurring right now, on October 8, 2023, we are in the right place at the right time to make positive changes in our love lives and to show our partners that we are sincere about our desire to hear them out. This day is all about honesty and devotion, and these three zodiac signs will be known today as 'very lucky.'

These three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on October 8, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know a good thing when you see it, and your life's experience has shown you to honor that good thing rather than let it fall into disarray. Your relationship has always been great, but that doesn't mean everything has always worked out. On this day, October 8, 2023, you will see that if you want to continue to work things out — as you do — you will have to step aside and let your partner do the talking today.

With the transit of Venus in Virgo on your side, you'll be able to iron out all the kinks so that as you progress with this romance, things will only be able to get better and better. You feel mature enough to take your ego out of the picture to understand better what's going on inside your partner's mind. They will pick up on this and feel free with you today, leading to incredibly healing conversations. Today is good. Know it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Virgo alerts you that it's better to stick with it than to either ignore it or part from it. This means that you are in a situation with your romantic partner that requires action, but you don't need to act ... it's them. Generally, when something like this happens, you become nervous. If you aren't careful, you end up walking away, leaving your partner anxious simply because you don't want to hear them out.

Well, on October 8, 2023, you'll see things clearly and know that this is not someone you can just walk out on. They are good to you and deserve the respect of you sticking around and listening to them. All they want is to be acknowledged, and during Venus in Virgo, you'll realize that giving them what they want is not only easy ... it's the loving thing to do.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may not always be the most understanding romantic partner, but you are very dedicated to the person you are with, and so much of that is because they understand you and your ways. During the transit of Venus in Virgo, you will finally see their point. It's good to be understanding. It's good to be available and that the entire relationship isn't about you and you alone.

Today, October 8, 2023, lets you know that this person you fell in love with is in pain, and they need you. You don't need to spoon-feed them or carry them on your back ... but you do need to BE THERE for them when they want to speak, as speaking is not as easy for them as it is for you to do. Today is the day you step aside and let them have the mic. This could open up the doors to much love in the future, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.