3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On October 2, 2023

A cool and collected mind can also become unruly and anxious occasionally. Today, on October 2, 2023, focus on this reality and make way for compassion to fill your heart, whether for yourself or someone else. Leo, Gemini and Cancer will benefit the most from this energy and these insights, but the other zodiac signs also stand to gain something valuable from this exercise,

If you are experiencing decision paralysis regarding something important, take a deep breath and stop thinking about it for the next six hours. Make it twelve if you are extremely anxious. Any time a thought about the decision comes to your mind, push it away. The anxiety will slowly release its hold on you, and by the time the stipulated timeout is over, you will have more clarity than ever.

Uranus conjunct Moon in Taurus, is the main astrological force of the day. It's here to remind us that what's considered conventional now was once regarded as unconventional, maybe even scandalous. Jupiter in Taurus, inconjunct with Mars in Libra, is also here to remind us. An open mind can help you see more sides to the story than you may see now.

Suppose you feel called to speak to your mother or the maternal figures today. Ask them about their day and then listen. Nuggets of wisdom and other mysteries wait for those willing to keep their ears open. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 2, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on October 2, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you are in your power right now — your authority era. Nothing and no one can dethrone you if you refuse to let them. Don't self-sabotage yourself or allow poisonous thoughts to damage your self-esteem. The best way to engage with the cosmic blessing here is to know that you deserve the goodness coming your way. Of course, you do!

Saturn in Pisces is your main guy today astrologically. While Saturn is usually known to be a killjoy, it's working in your favor at this time and opening paths for you that you did not have access to before. Don't be surprised if new acquaintances and mentors waltz into your life.

Some of you will benefit from a solar ritual today to fully engage with this good energy. All you need is a yoga mat and an open space (maybe the roof of your house). Then, stand with your feet together while facing the Sun (do this in the early morning when the heat is pleasant), join your hands as a mark of respect, and close your eyes. Leo is ruled by the Sun, and paying your respects to this life-giving force is an excellent thing you can do.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your mind is your weapon, Gemini — your secret superpower (or maybe it's not secret!). Today, you will experience the beauty of an intelligent mind and how far it can take you. Don't restrict yourself, even if you choose to work in silence. The cosmic energies are in your favor, even though no specific planet or luminary is particularly influencing you today.

It's almost like they are so busy focused elsewhere that they are creating paths of low resistance for you. Take advantage of this and work swiftly! It's not every day that one experiences all this leeway. If you feel called to, journal what is bothering you and pour your feelings and ideas on the page. The right path forward will become apparent as soon as you do so.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the energy today is gentle and peaceful for you. You will be fine if you remain in your sphere of influence and do what matters most to you. Don't get sidetracked by other people's concerns and lives. You may inadvertently upset the blessings coming your way and push the peace away.

Vesta in Cancer trine Saturn in Pisces is in your corner today. On the one hand, peace can often feel like an idea we can never achieve, yet regular practitioners of meditation (and monks) often live that reality every day — even in the middle of New York traffic! You are being called right now to be loyal to a daily practice that brings you peace amid life and its twists and turns.

Suppose you can do this in the company of your friends or your kids, even better! You can motivate each other and create your circle of positive influence in a world where everyone seems to be becoming increasingly apathetic daily.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.