3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On September 30, 2023

Growth doesn't happen overnight. Each day adds a little something to our journey until one day, we wake up and feel significantly different from who we used to be three or five years ago. You are being called to focus on this reality today, on September 30, 2023, as the Moon slowly wanes in the sky.

Of course, Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn are highlighted today to receive significant blessings, but there's something for every other zodiac sign. The energy calls on us to evaluate who we used to be and who we are now and document how that change came about. Journaling your thoughts on this will be massively beneficial, too. If you have a book or two on personal growth that you wish to read for more insights, that's good, too.

Moon conjunct North Node in Aries is the main astrological energy today. The agenda: unlocking your inner fire and letting your intuition guide you to the best experiences and people for your soul's growth. You can aid the cosmic flow by incorporating meditative practice into your life so you are more aware of the subtle signs and clues from the universe on this journey.

If you feel called to, work with sunstone or clear quartz at this time to help you find more clarity and inner strength. If you need help, don't hesitate to ask your friends for help or post a question on a subreddit. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 30, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 30, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Inner healing and peace are in store for you today, Taurus. This energy cannot flow to you if you don't want it. Active participation is required to tap into this divine bounty truly. The best way to do that is to set the intention to receive healing and find solutions to the problems confounding you at this time.

The transiting Moon will be traveling from Aries to Taurus over the day, so don't be surprised if you feel a shift in the evening and suddenly gain more energy to do something productive. Ideas and inspiration may flow freely, too. With Uranus in Taurus trine and Mercury in Virgo in your corner, those ideas can help you hit the jackpot if your intelligence guides you in unconventional ways.

Also, if you feel called to, think about the teachers you have had in life so far who had the most impact on you. Why was that? What was different about them compared to the other teachers you crossed paths with? Do you want to bring that spirit into your own life somehow?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer loyalties will be tested today. The cosmos challenges you to rise to the occasion and not allow anyone to cow you or silence your beliefs and ideologies. To each their own. There might be some friction on this path, but you are on the best horoscopes list because doing so will help you level up. Some of you may even find yourself leaving the competition behind by a huge margin.

Vesta in Cancer is your astrological friend today. What are you devoted to? How do you express that devotion? Is your devotion harming your life and taking too much out of you? There's a fine line between compassion and foolhardy and you are being called to examine that today so you can benefit from the revelations in the future.

Your friends will come to your aid if you call on them. Some of you may even find companionship and silent support from the animals that live in your locality. Cherish these relationships and don't let them down through self-sabotage. Your ideas matter and so do you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you will find friendship and support from surprising sources today. Some of you may even be confronted by an inner prejudice that made you think poorly of the said individual before they showed up as your knight or dame in shining armor. Anything that aligns you with the positive side of the universe is good, even if the lessons come with some stinging insights.

Mercury in Virgo is in your corner today. The Moon in Taurus will take on that role later in the evening. So if your mind suddenly goes into hyperdrive, throwing ideas and solutions your way, jot them down before they disappear in a puff of smoke. You can ponder on their viability and how to deploy them in your life later. Your intuition will be on point as well.

If you feel called to, light a single incense stick today to send gratitude to the universe for all the blessings you have received and will receive in the future. You can also place a clear quartz crystal at the base of the incense holder to amplify your intention.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.