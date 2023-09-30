4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships Beginning October 2 - 8, 2023

For those of us who will be falling out of love and ending our romantic relationships this week, October 2 - 8, 2023, let's say we saw it coming. It's not like we didn't try to make it work. It's not like we wanted this to happen, but it seems like if you're going to live a human life, then at one point or another, you'll have to learn what it means to have something like this happen to you.

Today, for zodiac signs, it will be 'up at bat,' so to speak. It's our turn to have 'the experience.' Like it or not (and really, who actually 'likes it?'), we will recognize the truth for what it is. During October 2 - 8, 2023, that truth demands that we face facts and end our failing romance.

Moon squares Venus right at the top of the week, which sets us up for 'the conversation.' Followed shortly after by several Mars and Pluto transits, we can safely say that if we've fallen out of love, then this is the week that we can go no further. We don't want to try anymore.

We don't believe there's a reason to try, and while that may sound sad, the reality is that when you know, you know, trying to revive something that has already 'gone to seed' is just a waste of time. That is how these four zodiac signs feel about their love lives today.

Towards the end of the week, we will witness Venus enter Virgo, clarifying why we are doing what we are doing. Virgo is a very practical and sensible sign. When Venus finds its way into it, we will see how our lives are affected by it to make sense of why we are leaving the person we've been with and why it's a better choice in the long run. It is never easy, but it is always recommended when things go downhill, as they are for these four zodiac signs in their romances.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end their relationships beginning October 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You wanted everything perfect for October, including your romance, but real life had something else. During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, you will draw the line regarding the relationship you are presently in.

This is the week you discover something you don't like about your partner. It's not necessarily something huge either, but the fact that this little bit of truth was withheld from you ticks you off. So much so that it turns you off completely, in such a way that you don't feel you can return to 'normal.'

Things have changed and you're not sure you want to be a part of this anymore. This may be the week that you end up. It's not what you originally planned for, but it may be irrevocable.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There are certain things you can let go of, and then there are other things that you cannot, for your life, forgive and forget. While you know you'd be the 'bigger person' if only you could relax and accept, you'll find that whatever happens during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, will be what ends the relationship you are presently in.

It hits you; you are no longer in love with this person. Though you know you don't need to be in passionate love with a person to love them, you might begin to feel that ... maybe you don't love them either. Whatever went down over the last few weeks doesn't seem to be something that can be squashed into the background. You'll realize you cannot live with what happened as this week progresses. This is the end of the relationship.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're torn during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, because you still love the person you are about to break up with, but you know in your heart that you don't want to be in a relationship with them. Maybe this was supposed to be a platonic friendship, and the two of you took it too far because you were both so enthusiastic about the coolness of 'being in love.'

Unfortunately, this week is so chock full of divisive transits that the truth won't be able to be denied ... by either of you. This is the week you both look at each other honestly and what you'll see before you is a friend, not a lover. Getting yourselves back into a 'friend zone' will be your next challenge, but one thing is for sure: a romantic relationship between the two of you is a definite no-go.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't help but want to walk into the brisk Fall season as a solo act, Sagittarius. Since the romantic relationship you are in right now doesn't feel as authentic as you'd like, you will opt for independence during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023.

You can't imagine that the person you are involved with will feel much differently, as they don't seem to be any more enthused about being with you than you are with them. You want to feel the chill of the air and the idea of newness, and you don't feel you can achieve any of that if you are tied to someone you seriously don't care much about anymore. Life goes on, and you will do what you have to do. This may end one relationship, but it's not the end of YOU. You'll be fine.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.