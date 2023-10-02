Horoscopes Are Challenging This Week For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs

It's the first week of October, and for some of us, we're off to a rough start. That's not to say we won't figure it all out by the time the week is over. Much of what makes October 2 - 8, 2023, rough is about lessons learned the hard way. We'll be right up there with bad choices and wrong decisions ... but what's the big deal? This is life. We make mistakes and get past them, and the smarter ones among us learn to see those mistakes as stepping stones to understand ourselves and the world around us better.

During the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, we have Mercury in Libra, which let us think it would be a good idea to speak up and say everything on our mind. While it may be a good idea in theory, we have Moon trine Mars falling on that same day, letting us know that not everyone will kindly take what we have in mind.

Follow that up with Moon square Mars and Moon opposite Pluto during a Leo Moon, and we've got ourselves a perfect little storm of opinion-flinging. With Mars square Pluto capping it all off by week's end, we will admit that we have put our proverbial foot in our mouth.

Venus enters Virgo this week, and this is the turning point for three zodiac signs. We get it now. This week is for trying out certain risky ideas to see if they will fly ... or not. Some will fall flat, and we will accept that it's OK if things don't work out and that we would do ourselves a good turn by trying to find the good in those so-called 'failures.' Three zodiac signs will have a rough week, but it will be the kind of rough that comes with solid, positive lessons we can take with us for the rest of our lives.

Three zodiac signs whose weekly horoscopes are challenging the week of October 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You intend to get so much done during this first week that when you fall short of your goal, you'll feel like you've failed yourself due to natural and inevitable circumstances. What's going on, Gemini, is that you've decided that you need to 'get it all done' during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, and you quite realistically can't do that.

There are a lot of opposing transits influencing you during this week, and that will show up as you figure something out, only to realize you've made a mistake and must start over. Start and stop. That's the heart of the week you have ahead, and while that's not necessarily too tragic, you might get a little too frustrated and blame yourself for things quite simply out of your control. You'll get past it, and things will smooth themselves out.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will pull power away from you this week as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini makes you feel you can't get ahead. It's alright, and probably all for a good reason, but because there's a lot of conflicting Mercury energy, you might not take it all that well. You may feel intolerant or frustrated with your circumstances during the week of October 2 - 8, 2023, mainly because your intentions are good, yet your results are less than stellar.

You want things to be perfect because you feel it's a new month and a 'new you.' The problem is that you're putting too much pressure on yourself to be perfect. You will get all the right things at the right time if you just let go a bit; trust in the universe. Don't press your luck, and try to understand the nature of timing. When a thing is supposed to work, it will work. Trust in this.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week, October 2 - 8, 2023, has you suffering from what parents say to their children when they order too much food: 'Your eyes are bigger than your mouth.' Essentially, what this means in your case, Capricorn, is that you are so charged up for a fun first week of October that you set your expectations too high up there. Thanks to the many grounding transits that join us this week, you get a week of reality checks and stupefying halts.

You think this week is going to be all go-go-go. You have the energy to back up that feeling, so when things don't go as planned, you may not know what to do with all of that pent-up energy. As this week has it, you may feel sad simply because things don't automatically work out exactly as you predicted.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.