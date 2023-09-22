love horoscope for september 23, 2023

Today's love horoscope for all zodiac signs on September 23, 2023, shows how the relationships between Venus and Uranus uniquely effect us.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, September 23, 2023:

Aries

Remain calm, Aries. Today's Venus square Uranus can rock the boat in your love life through a financial crisis. You may receive an unexpected bill in the mail, which strains the family budget. Or if you have been having stress at work, a change in your status can feel disruptive to your overall financial outlook, also affecting your love life. Some days are stressful, Aries, and you may feel like you have few options to choose from; however, you have two bright lights in your favor: the Moon in your work sector is harmonizing with Venus. In the middle of the madness, something good will come your way.

Taurus

When everything is going right at home, you feel happy, but if there's a disruption in how things flow with family or your personal space, you take it on as well. Today may be one of those days where unpredictable events seem slightly more personal than usual. Distance yourself from the situation so you can have clarity and perspective.

Gemini

Today is the day when you start to think that maybe it's better to breakup. Your relationship was good while it lasted, but now you're ready to move on and travel new horizons alone. Today's Venus square Neptune has you admitting that you're exhausted. You can only rehash a problem so much, and then it's clear you need to go your way, and they go their own way. Agree to disagree; it's nothing personal. You're just two different people who used to get along, but now you don't.

Cancer

You love your friends, but the truth is you'd rather spend more time with your new relationship partner than your bestie. In fact, you can't understand why your best friend is so clingy lately when they know you're trying to build a future with your new love. Today's Venus square Uranus is like drawing a line in the sand, and your friend is putting their pinky toe on it. You have to make a decision, let the friend continue to try and encroach on your time, or set a boundary with a firm warning: you're an adult who can make your own decisions.

Leo

Love is supposed to feel peaceful. You may occasionally have an unsettling conversation, but your heart should feel at ease with your person. During today's Venus square Uranus transit, you start to see if there are sparks of love or really embers of drama and unhealthy tension. This will help you to know if you need to move on or stay to work things out.

Virgo

You learn from doing the work of love. It's so easy to say that you must have a relationship that serves your wants and needs, but there's also the type of love that grows from discovering each other and growing together through life's experiences. Today, consider the steady progress part of love before deciding you want to break up from boredom or lack of chemistry.

Libra

Swallow your pride today. There are many things that you should and ought to be proud of; however, there's also a point in the relationship where your ego gets set aside, and the project or goal is what you are committed to. You want to see this thrive and realize you can't go it alone.

Scorpio

Let certain things go, Scorpio. Today, you learn to pick your battles and not allow a small misunderstanding to ruin an entire night. You learn to forgive and not hold on to a grudge, even if you still feel a bit angry inside over all the words that were spoken out of anger.

Sagittarius

Growth in love is about how you look at things. If you're in a new relationship, you may wonder when you should make things official for all your friends to see. You may have questioned what the purpose is of your relationship. You can look to an astrologer to help you discern these things or you can allow the mechanism of time to help you work through your self-doubt over the next few months.

Capricorn

Love does not mean that you no longer have freedom. In some situations, a relationship can bring more freedom than you experienced as a single person. You get to hear advice from others and learn from their experiences. You get to hear about health scares and situations where people survived, which is much better. And, you get to have a person who wants to be there for you in both small and big ways.

Aquarius

Although you often remain cynical, you can be intuitive if you choose to be. You can always use your imagination to dream about life with your soul mate. Ask the universe to paint a picture of who your soulmate is and what they will be. You may find that you call this person to yourself, and manifest your meeting. This week, you may be surprised how your soulmate finds you where you are.

Pisces

Love takes courage. You're opening your life and heart to one person and asking them to keep your trust. Today, you learn to accept that sometimes people make mistakes. They can still cause you to feel sad or disappointed, but that does not mean you're unloved. It means that you're a human loving another human.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.