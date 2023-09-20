Today's love horoscope for September 21, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Find out what today's astrology forecast has in store for you.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 21, 2023:

Aries

When you love, you love hard, and you give all of your heart in a big way. You may be known as a warrior but the truth is you love it when a relationship is both exciting AND peaceful. Today, your holding off to meet the right person feels like a reward to you. You get to experience love on your terms, and in an empowering way.

Taurus

You're a fighter when it comes to love, but you take a softer approach. Love can truly be a battlefield, Taurus. Your emotions get rocked today, and the culprit could be your family. There can be a bit of instability coming to you via your home life. You may find that making decisions requires a bit more redoing than you had originally hoped.

Gemini

Why rehash the past? You can't go back to yesterday. You've said what needs to be said more than one time. And, during Venus square Uranus, there are a few loose ends left to tie when it comes to your love life. Today can bring about the healing that you (and a possible partner) need. But today you will need to let go of what used to be and be ready to build something new.

Cancer

Money and friendship don't always mix, and while you may give generously to someone out of love, it's always best to expect no return. Your investment of time is what brings your bond closer. But the same rule may not apply to money. So during today's Venus square Uranus, if you're suddenly asked to help a person out financially, give but give without expectations of a return.

Leo

Respect for you is so important. You're ruled by the sun and although you are not arrogant, you thrive on being treated with dignity and respect. So, during today's Venus square Uranus, behavior or attitude that undermines your authority with friends, family, or coworkers cuts like a knife to your heart. You want to be treated in the same way you treat others. Today, you draw a line in the sand and expect nothing less than what you feel you have earned.

Virgo

Pay attention to what your heart tells you today because during Venus square Uranus you may receive mixed signals from someone you love. You might sense that something is a bit off; perhaps they are pulling away. And, yet when you ask them if they are, they may tell you 'no'. Today it's your instincts that help you to find the truth in your love life. You may need to try and pry what's wrong with a mate, but if you sense it, follow your gut.

Libra

When you share your secrets with a friend you expect them to remain between the two of you. However, today's Venus square Uranus teaches you to avoid being overly open to a friend if you expect full privacy. Exercise a bit of caution as what you share with a person who is married or dating may become their pillow talk later on. So, share openly as long as you don't mind it being shared with someone else. Discretion!

Scorpio

Love requires mutual effort. If you and your significant other want to be the envy of your friendship group then talk about the way you have learned to love. It's one thing to try and figure it out all by yourselves. But, there are so many wonderful resources on the topic of partnership to explore as a couple. Today, consider signing up for a marital retreat or getting a life coach who has a great track record for working on relationships.

Sagittarius

Health is love and balance is intimacy. Today you learn to set good solid boundaries with your significant other. You are one of those zodiac signs who loves to have your me-time, and being with another person during all your free time can leave you feeling crowded. So rather than push someone you love away out of anger or frustration, be honest. They will receive your feedback with open arms.

Capricorn

Your budding love life is a little secret that you keep to yourself. During today's Venus square Uranus, you may enjoy having a secret crush ... if you don't plan on acting out. It's nice to think about what love could be like one day, but for now, you're unwilling to complicate your life. There are too many other things you've got your mind on these days.

Aquarius

You try your best in a relationship, and sometimes you fall short, but not today. Love and home life can either be one of two extremes; harmonious or difficult. Today you are able to learn how to navigate the intensity of both extremes without feeling strained or challenged. It's a sign that you're maturing in love and that you're also growing stronger and more capable as a partner.

Pisces

Take care of yourself today. There are so many demands on your schedule that you simply need a little me-time to catch up emotionally. Ask your significant other for help in acquiring a sitter. If you're single, wipe off the calendar and give yourself a mental health day. You'll be more open to loving others once your own soul is restored back to its energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.