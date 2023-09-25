Every Single Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 26, 2023

Here's your tarot horoscope and card reading for September 26, 2023, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Aries, you're getting a warning from the stars, which concerns your budget. This tarot card lets you know that you could spiral out of control with spending beyond your budget. You don't have to be a penny pincher, but a bit of frugality will go a long way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Yay! Happy times are here, and it's not only you who will be celebrating. Your family and friends will be all around you. Your joy is contagious. Don't be shy about sharing your good news. You have people in your life who secretly cheer you on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Welp. This is not a happy tarot card, so you will want to watch your back. This card means you will be betrayed by someone you trust with your whole heart. You might be stabbed in the back with something you told out of confidence. So, today, keep those secrets to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Buy a lottery ticket this week. Money and luck combine for you today, and you may strike a jackpot. You never know if you'll get the winning scratch-off ticket. Even if you're not a betting type of person, luck seems to be on your side this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be so sensitive over little things, and today, you may feel like you're walking on eggshells. Try not to post things on your social media that could be controversial in nature. Avoid 'poking the bear' and getting people riled up over something trivial.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You've got a lot of ideas, Virgo. You've got a few new projects and all of them seem to require your attention. Today it's all about structuring your time and creating a system. You will have to go slower before you can move fast. So don't dread this time when you have to process things. Take it seriously and use your time wisely.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Sometimes, your heart and mind are not in agreement with each other. Today, you may have an internal conflict working against what logic is telling you to do.

You may have to go by faith even if what you want to do doesn't make a lot of sense. Trust your heart, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

A season of life is coming to an end. Give yourself time to think about what you recently went through. Your experiences are a springboard to the future. Don't stay stuck in the past when you are being pushed to start new things

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Sometimes, your heart tells you to cut a corner for the sake of expenses. Today, when everyone is telling you, not to worry about finances, listen to your heart and do what you think is right. It's not about whether or not someone's money is yours to spend, it's about personal responsibility.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

To friendship! Today is all about making friends and keeping them happy. You learn about what life is meant to be like when you start to hang out with friends who are more worldly than you are right now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Someone will have to take the lead. You have a group project going on right now, and everyone seems to be passing the buck. Grab the bull by the horns and take the initiative to grow the team. People will follow you if they don't want to be the leader.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You love nice, new things. A sparkling gift is so attractive to you. But today, it's all about your drive and initiative. You're filled with life and ready to jump into what you think you want without knowing it will hold you back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.