tarot horoscope for september 24, 2023

Here is your daily tarot card reading for September 24, 2023. What's in store for you? Check out what the cards predict for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

It's time to speak up, Aries. This tarot card reveals that you're quietly working hard behind the scenes. The problem is that even though others see your hard work, they may not know everything you have going on. It's time to be vocal, Aries. It's not bragging if you're simply sharing what you have going on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Group efforts can be challenging due to personalities, schedules and getting everyone on the same page. However, the Three of Pentacles indicates that your efforts will not be wasted. Combining your strengths as a team can help you to overcome many weaknesses.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Pay attention, Gemini. The Page of Cups tarot card reveals an important message coming to you soon. You may or may not appreciate the sentiment, and you could feel slightly sad or overwhelmed by the news, but it's still an important moment to embrace. The words will come from the heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

Challenges make you stronger. The light is shining at the end of the tunnel. The entire year has been one giant stepping stone toward your future greatness. It seemed so far away, but now the gift of all you've accomplished is nearly over.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When you love someone, you take good care of them. Today, you will want to show a person you care for that you are there to help when needed. You may not have deep pockets, but you're a giver. Even if you're just picking up the lunch tab or slipping a few dollars in a friend's pocket to help them cover a bill, you're generosity is felt.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Don't overthink, Virgo. You have been reflecting and replaying the same scenario over and over again. You may not know how to solve a problem, but don't let it drive you mad trying to find out. Sometimes you have to stop and let the experts do what they do best.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Your money problems are a thing of the past. Finally, you've learned a harsh lesson about money and working for big brands. It's not always about money but about having the right attitude. Both are service industries, but the difference is that one group is too arrogant to set pride aside and learn about how other people do things.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Eek! Trouble is in paradise, Scorpio. Even if you weren't expecting a problem, it appeared in your life. You can't control everything and may feel discouraged, but as soon as this situation appears, it will resolve and head out as quickly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People have a funny way of complicating matters just by sharing their opinions. Today, you may be surrounded by a lot of know-it-alls. Don't let their annoying ways get under your skin. You can tune into your airwaves and let the rest appear plain static.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Money problems are never fun, and today, you may find it harder than usual to know where everything is and get organized. Consider pulling a free credit report to find out what is on there, so you can be sure to have your records in one place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may not believe what someone says, and they may be lying. Today, give a person a little bit of time. You'll soon find out the truth, or they will be discovered by someone less forgiving. Your job is to avoid people who complicate your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You have a lot on your plate; juggling it all can be hard. Today's Four of Cups means that you are working from an emotional standpoint. It's harder to grow your career when your passion becomes how you identify your life. You're not your job, Pisces; you're a person with real feelings, hopes and dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.