September 28, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Best' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Listen to the whispers of the universe. It's all around you if you are willing to hear. Of course, Leo, Taurus and Capricorn may be more attuned to these frequencies today, on September 28, 2023, but there's something good in store for the other zodiac signs too.

If you have been concerned about an important decision and haven't decided yet, find some time today to sit in silence and close your eyes. Then, relax your body and let the cosmos work its magic on you. As you breathe deeply, in and out, you will soon find the answer ... or at least the first clue to unearthing the solution for yourself.

Tomorrow is a Full Moon day. So expect some magic today once the sky lights up with an almost full Moon. Your emotions may be heightened more than usual. Still, if you lean into the Sun of Libra's lightness and Mercury's practical focus in Virgo, you can navigate this dreamy terrain without a hitch. You may even find some intriguing ideas and conversations waiting for you there.

If you feel called to, today's a good day to gather ingredients for a manifestation ritual for tomorrow. Try to obtain sage, clear quartz, glass jars, white or yellow candles and herbs are all good options. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, have you ever written a letter to your younger self? Of course, junior will never receive the letter, but writing your wisdom on a page for the person you used to be five or ten years ago will be an intensely cathartic experience. Today's energy is excellent for leaning into that and healing your soul. The Moon in Pisces entering Aries is in your corner today.

As it drifts towards Neptune, you will find yourself inspired beyond belief. So keep pen and paper close (or install an app on your phone) to catch those ideas before they fade. Some may even find yourself more inspired than usual while listening to music.

Today is also good to connect with your loved ones and check in on them. Whether young or old, it will lift everyone's spirits and deepen your bonds. You may also get invited to a gathering. There's a reason why you are on the best horoscopes list today.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you may not be a beloved friend of every person you know, but you are dear to many. Remind yourself of this fact as you make your way through the day. Today's energy is firmly on your side, even if everyone on your work team or social circle isn't. You will be fine if you stick to your guns about the things that truly matter to you.

Retrograde Uranus and Jupiter in Taurus are in your corner right now. If you are willing, life will bring people and circumstances to you now that will help you unravel the toxic cycles you may be caught in. Uranus, inconjunct Mars in Libra, is just waiting for the signal for you to set things in motion. All you need to do is say so out loud (in the comfort of your home).

If you feel called to, you may benefit from lighting a candle with your deepest desires firmly in your mind and heart. Red is for love, yellow for positivity and white for everything. Don't be surprised if your wishes manifest very quickly! It's almost a full Moon.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, have you ever shelved a dream because someone felt it was not good enough for you? Have you shrunken yourself to someone else's idea of what you can do just because they are prejudiced concerning your age, gender, skin color or something else?

The energy today can feel like a wake-up call to many of you. Don't turn over and go back to sleep! You will waste the powerful energy trying to lead you to your destiny.

Moon in Pisces entering Aries is in your corner right now. It's a powerful sign for the Moon and is often associated with the psyche, psychics and the supernatural. Lean into this inexplicable energy today and discover parts of yourself you have not seen before. Trust yourself. You will not get lost.

If you feel called to, gather your friends and celebrate your friendship around a bonfire. All of you stand to benefit from this beautiful energy today. Some of you may spend most of the night in deep discussions that tickle your mind in the most fascinating manner possible.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.