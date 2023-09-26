The 3 Individual Zodiac Signs With Beautiful Horoscopes On September 27, 2023

Home is where the heart is. What if you are a location-independent soul who still hasn't found your home or heart? Today's energy reminds us to turn inward and find time for ourselves. After all, as Paulo Coehlo wrote in The Alchemist, "Remember that wherever your heart is, there you will find your treasure."

Aries, Leo and Capricorn may be ready to absorb this message more quickly than the other zodiac signs today, on September 27, 2023, but there's hope for all. You must only remind yourself that in the great cosmic wilderness, every soul knows something that no one else does. That's how all the puzzle pieces form the greatest symphony when they come together.

Uranus in Taurus inconjunct Mars in Libra is here to drive home the same message. What does your inner rebel call on you to do? Why? Find some time today, whether in the morning or late at night, to sit and journal your feelings (or think about them). Eccentric ideas seem less eccentric when you observe them and realize there's a method behind the madness.

If you feel called to, stretch your body through yoga or other practice. Be mindful as you move your muscles, joints and bones. Your intuition only needs you to be more cognizant for it to become obvious. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 27, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are in for a beautiful day today. So don't be surprised if you are grinning like a kid or swamped by nostalgia. It can be because of One Piece on Netflix, an old Celine Dion song that suddenly plays on the radio or something else. Be open to this energy; it will make today the best day you have had in a long time.

Mercury in Virgo is firmly in your corner today, and so is Moon in Pisces, which can feel strange. Keep an open mind. The people you encounter today and your experiences will help you think from a different perspective that will benefit you. It may even trigger your creativity and bring out the most unique ideas.

If you feel called to, spend five minutes in the evening today (or later at night) to sit in silence and just breathe. Don't think of anything. If your mind is a mess, don't beat yourself up for thinking and thinking and thinking. Rest peacefully, and soon, the silence will sink in.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Love and romance are in the air for you today, Leo. Are you ready for the bounty coming your way? It may surprise those of you who are still single. If you are in a relationship, you probably already know what the day has in store for you. If you don't, it has something to do with games wine or both!

Mars sextile Venus and Juno in Leo are your main astrological influences today. You are being called to focus on your beliefs around love and intimacy. It does not matter what your best friends think, what your mother thinks or what some stranger on the internet (who you may admire) thinks. In matters so personal, their beliefs don't matter; your comfort does.

Today is also a good day to enforce your boundaries and practice saying no if you feel uncomfortable. You can always be polite. If that doesn't work, distract the person and make a run for it!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

A new cycle is about to start in your life, Capricorn. Do you feel it coming in? Some of you are prepared for this change. You were the one who set it in motion. Others must keep an open mind and allow the universe to work its magic. Remember, you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason.

Sun and Mars in Libra are your benefactors today. This can feel weird, especially since Libra and Capricorn form a square aspect between themselves, but they are both cardinal signs. So, as long as you honor the wisdom of a different leadership style, you gain a lot from the experiences in store for you. It may not be revolutionary, but it will add more tools to your toolbox.

If you feel called to, do a gratitude ritual sometime today to thank the cosmos for the good energy you have been blessed by lately. Day after day, over the last many weeks, you have been its favored child. Light a green candle with gratitude in your heart to acknowledge this.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.