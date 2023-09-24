Horoscope For September 25, 2023 — An Aquarius Moon Today

Today the Sun is in Libra, and the Moon is in Aquarius. Here's your daily horoscope for September 25, 2023, based on each zodiac sign in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun is in your relationships sector today, making it a great time to catch up with friends and socialize in group settings. Spend time with your most cherished friendships and create beautiful memories together. With the Moon spending one more day in Aquarius, you are connected to your social nature. Accept invitations to go out and have fun. If you're an introvert, try not to stay home and avoid group settings. They will be good for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to plan for the future, Taurus, which may mean reinventing yourself. The Moon in Aquarius provides insight into what could be, and if you feel stuck or stagnant in your work, you might have an idea spark today. Work can be a type of 'love language' for you, filling your quality time love cup to the brim — chock full!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Get your sci-fi fix by binge-watching Hulu's 'No One Will Save You' while sorting socks and baking your favorite super-soft pumpkin cookies. The decadent scent of fall enveloping your living room is the perfect way to spend the day when the Moon is in Aquarius.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Dig into old photos to see how much life has changed over the course of this year. The secret to your success today comes from reflection as you ponder what the next phase of your life can bring. While the Sun is in Libra and the Moon is in Aquarius, change your password to what you want to manifest. Keep this a secret from everyone else. See how your intention comes true.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your entrepreneurial side is calling. You're ready to jump into a business idea with total commitment, and when the Moon is in Aquarius, you feel eager to see where things go. The Libra Sun makes today perfect for writing down a business plan. If you buy your domain name, use a simple website builder to create your site and make your decision feel real.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everything has its place, and your meticulous nature will enjoy setting everything in order today. You've got a desire to reorganize, and the day is perfect because the Moon is in Aquarius. The Sun in Libra helps you to have a sharp eye for design and what's aesthetically pleasing. Set up a Pinterest board and add a few ideas to redecorate your personal space.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Romance calls, Libra, and when the door to love opens, it's up to you to let someone in. You've been hurt in the past, but today, you see it's time to let go and enjoy someone doting on you. With the Sun in your sign all month through October 23, you grow a little more confident and stronger each day. Work on yourself, from image to mindset, and see how change helps attract amazing people into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Get comfy, Scorpio. Today was made for lounging around on the sofa or basking in the sunlight while enjoying a picnic with your family. The Libra Sun encourages you to rest and relax. Things are happening to help bring closure to an area of stress. You may not see everything the universe is doing to improve your life, but you will when all the pieces fall into place.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your mind is full of ideas, and you are eager to share them with a friend over coffee and your favorite pastry from a local bakery. While the Moon is in Aquarius, you are a charming conversationalist with an incredible wit and mind for great ideas. The Sun in Libra compliments this sociable energy. For the next four weeks, friendships take center stage in your life, and you not only become friends with people you work with, but they seem to want to support you, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You've got good money sense, and with a bit of effort, you can improve your spending habits. Start by paying closer attention to saving opportunities. Count pennies and use coupons. Don't be shy about asking for discounts. The Libra Sun keeps you on your toes as it urges you to work hard and think about your career in a big way. Stay diligent. Work hard and remain optimistic.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's another beautiful day where you're the center of attention in your own life. You have a lot of little things you need to do, so why wait until tomorrow to do what you can today? Study a new topic. Download a copy of a book you'd like to listen to. Write a big goal. Create a vision board and keep it close by where you can see it and remain motivated to pursue your dreams.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready to cut ties from the past and move away from toxic relationships. Life has taught you to appreciate the moments you have now and not to give up when you feel like quitting. During this month, while the Sun is in Libra, you may discover something new about yourself. Journal a little each day. Consider creating your own TikTok channel to share your thoughts and ideas with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.