Horoscope For September 24, 2023 — Moon Enters Aquarius

Today's horoscope for September 24, 2023, brings with it a Moon in Aquarius working in harmony with the Libra sun.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to spread your wings and fly, Aries. The Moon enters your social network sector, making this an upbeat and highly active time for your career. Make plans to power network at an upcoming Toastmasters brunch.

Sign up for a local Chamber of Commerce meeting and introduce yourself to other community members. If you're looking for a new job, start putting your feelers out on LinkedIn to see what type of interest in your skills you can drum up. Great things are coming to you during the North Node in your sign, so work toward your hopes and dreams.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Broaden your horizons, Taurus. While the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your innovative side comes out with a desire to expand your influence. Set up a website to represent your business or career interests. Start a blog to share your thoughts and interests with the world.

With the Sun in Libra, tending to the minor details may include checking out your internet footprint to see how your name is represented. Do an update on your LinkedIn and delete old posts that do not represent your best side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're never too old to learn a new skill, and with so many universities and colleges offering programs online, you may still be able to achieve a life-long dream.

The Moon in your educational sector may make you more interested in academic pursuits, which don't necessarily require getting a degree. Sign up for an online course, or consider taking a class at your local college if you prefer learning hands-on or in person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Halloween is just around the corner, and you're ready to enjoy a few thrills this weekend. It's time to pick your costume. If you plan to dress up as one of your favorite pop culture icons this year, you'll want to order your outfit this weekend.

With Venus in your money sector connecting with marriage-oriented Juno in Leo, this is a great time to bond with a significant other by showing up with a matching outfit themed like Ken and Barbie.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You love love, Leo, so of course, when Venus is in your sign, romance becomes a top priority. Your heartstrings get pulled in all the right ways this weekend, with Venus and Juno pairing in your sign all weekend.

You can swear off dating, but when the Moon shifts into Aquarius, it will be hard to resist falling in love with someone — or the idea of love. If you're single, dabble a bit on Facebook dating, it's free! So why not? If your friends invite you out to meet someone they think you'd like, go with it. You never know.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You love it when things run smoothly, and it would be so nice for your living space to embrace the 'smart home' energy-efficient concept. With the Moon in Aquarius, geeking out over all the latest devices that help you run your house from your smartphone can be entertainment.

The Libra Sun is the perfect excuse to buy smart lighting fixtures and treat yourself to a faster network adapter to make streaming videos on your computer better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love that human connection, and with the Sun in your sign, you crave to be connected with people you like. So, this weekend, say goodbye to long-form text messages, notifications and being plugged in all the time.

The Moon entering Aquarius puts you in a mood to enjoy real life, human connection. You want to see the expression on your friends' faces when they talk about their day. WhatsApp or Facetime video will do if you can't be there in person.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're fascinated with mysterious things and enjoy learning about astrology, tarot, and the occult. When the Sun is in your house of hidden things, and the Moon is in your family sector, you are ready to study your natal chart, the charts of your friends and family, to discover their personality traits.

Try a free natal transit calculator and pull out your astro-books to see what you can figure out. You might enjoy joining a Facebook group that talks about astrology and see what you can learn by lurking in the posts and following comment conversations.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You love to explore the world and share your experiences with others, so when the Moon enters your communication sector, it's the perfect time to start writing about your past.

Dive into your family tree and begin with a genealogical overview. If you prefer technicalities, get up to date with the records required for the upcoming tax season.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money is a favorite topic of yours, and today, with the Moon entering your financial sector appeals to your dream of making money with cryptocurrency or finding a side gig online. There are lots of cool ways to make an income on the internet, and if you have an hour to do research, you might find one that you like.

With the Sun in Libra supporting your career sector, you may even stumble across a job or career opportunity that sounds perfect for you. Don't forget to update your resume and take time to write a cover letter. Today could be the beginning of a great new financial venture.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, the Moon enters your sign as it does for two and a half days once a month, and while here, it helps you to be more in touch with your feelings.

This is a wonderful time to express your nurturing nature by becoming physically affectionate and open to touch. Give big hugs. Play games with your friends and have a belly laugh over silly things that make you smile through happy tears.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's a time and place for everything, and today's Moon entering your sector of endings is a time for grief. You may feel a strong sense of sadness and sorrow for the things you did not do or that you did and regret.

These moments are cathartic and help you to reach a place of healing, Pisces. With the Moon in your education center, you are growing through a moment and learning how to take your knowledge and turn it into wisdom.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.