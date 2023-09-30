3 Zodiac Signs Who Demand Respect In Love On October 1, 2023

Welcome to the first day of October, and for some of us, that means a whole new ball game is about to start. We've got the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter working with us today, which means we are in self-respect mode. We're not hearing anything that doesn't respect us first.

We are keeping ourselves in mind right at the top, as September has taught many of us a lesson we will never forget. This month will be dedicated to love and self-respect, and you know what that means? That means that if someone wants something to do with us, they will have to know the rules and those rules are: respect me as I am worthy of respect.

Bingo. It doesn't get any more straightforward than that, and it will feel like a rush of power when we find out that we can stick with this and let it become our way of life. Self-respect is everything. It's the ground on which we build our love lives. If we aren't self-respecting or self-loving, how can we possibly believe that anyone could love us? They can use us, for sure. Most assuredly, they can treat us like garbage, but who wants that? The only thing that creates beauty, peace and honesty in love and relationship is respect, which must be mutual.

There's nothing selfish about loving one's self. It's the engine of survival. We must take good care of this body and this mind, as this is the vehicle that carries our hearts and souls throughout this lifetime. During the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, we will find that if we really and truly want love in our lives, then that love has to come with conditions. 'Unconditional love' is an ideal, a lie. Real love comes with conditions, and today's law states that respect is mandatory here. Which three zodiac signs will respect the law of the land?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you see the world as a place of infinite potential, you don't fear the idea of turning someone off because you ask them to respect you. On October 1, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will be so in love with attracting only the finest people to you that you will do precisely that.

You know that you are worthy of being treated well, and you are nobody's fool. You can sense fraudulent behavior within a mile, and you won't tolerate lies, conceits or anything that even slightly resembles someone else's disrespect for what you believe in. You are positive energy in a fierce little body, and you mean business. Your self-worth is all that keeps you alive; if someone is going to be a part of your life, then that person will naturally respect and honor you. Nothing less!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

On October 1, 2023, you will start the month by letting the person in a relationship know that you adore them and appreciate how they've been treating you. One of the reasons you'll do this is because this person rises above all others when it comes to how pronounced they are about respecting you. You come with your quirks and needs, but at the top is your need to be respected for who you are ... as you are.

During Moon conjunct Jupiter, you'll see that not only does your partner feel most comfortable when they show you respect, but you also feel most comfortable respecting them. You give each other the space and come together when the time is right. This kind of order brings peace to your world. Respect is key, and during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will know it through and through.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know what self-love is all about, as you've saved your life many times and done it all on the premise that you were always worth saving. You believe in yourself to such a degree that you can't help but attract situations and people who are right on your level. The days of making allowances for people's ugliness are over.

They can show themselves to the door if someone can't take you. You have this one life to live and you will live it your way, which happens to hurt no one. During Moon conjunct Jupiter, on October 1, 2023, you will stand tall as the most confident person you know. And you will show, by example, that love is worth respect. You love being a warrior, and you will never back down. It's respect or nothing at all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.