Horoscope For September 22, 2023 — First Quarter Moon Today

Today's horoscope for September 22, 2023 takes place during the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius with the Virgo Sun preparing to change signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, September 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to explore new horizons. Today, the First Quarter Moon takes place in Sagittarius, your travel sector, and you're ready to go off on a new adventure. Look into your accumulated vacation time and plan to go on vacation.

This is the time to plan any international travel or map out a long-distance road trip you intend to make in the future. With the Sun preparing to exit Virgo, now is a good time to schedule your doctor's visits. Get lab work done and your annual physical. Today is the day to put rest and relaxation at the top of your priority list.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Satisfy your curiosity about all things dark arts, science and the occult by scheduling a tarot card reading or natal chart reading with a professional astrologer. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius feeds into your curiosity for the mysterious, and you will want to indulge.

Check out your local bookstore and enjoy looking at Oracle card decks to see which one calls to you. With the Virgo Sun intensifying today, you're ready for more one-on-one time with your partner. It's the perfect time to plan a surprise date over the weekend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love finds you where you are, Gemini. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius in your commitment sector will prepare you to give your heart to someone you love. Write a sweet love note to share what is on your mind or pick up a greeting card that communicates what you want to say perfectly.

With the Sun completing its journey in your family corner, you're ready for the cuffing season and long to find someone to nest with. Now is a great time to plan for company; organize your kitchen and make your living room nice and cozy. Who knows? You may invite someone special over for a home-cooked meal this weekend.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Pack your gym bag; it's time to get back into fitness and end this year strong. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius highlights your health and wellness sector, giving you a bit of motivation and drive to recommit to your goals.

With the Sun in Virgo preparing to enter Libra, your words have power and impact. This is a great time to combine your desire for a healthier lifestyle with intention and affirmation setting. Find a positive quote to keep near your desk at work to keep you inspired for the rest of the month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Someone has a crush on you, and the week of the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, they may decide to let you know. With Venus spending the rest of the month in your zodiac sign, you're charming and alluring to others.

There's a natural glow to your energy that attracts others easily. Today being the last day of Virgo season, it's the perfect time to invest in beauty products and spa services. Schedule a massage or treat yourself to a facial. Do something that makes you feel relaxed and glamorous; you deserve it!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's pumpkin spice latte season, Virgo, and with it comes everything you love about the changing seasons. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius arrives on the tail of the Fall Equinox, ushering in cooler weather and beautiful fall landscapes.

Pull out your comfy sweatpants and oversized sweaters, and bring out your favorite holiday recipes. With today being the last day of the Sun in your sign, it's time to kick back and relax for a day to reflect on the future. Prioritize your goals and get your planner organized. Update your calendar and get important dates coordinated with family and friends. It's going to be a great close of the month.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You love intimate conversations, and when the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius perfects today, it makes it so much easier to communicate with others. The Moon in your corner of correspondence is the perfect time to write a sweet note to your mother to express your appreciation.

Pick out your greeting cards, and plan out your holiday shopping list. With the Sun in Virgo, it's time to purge things that inhibit your productivity and distract you from your life. You can clean your friends list on Facebook or go through the old photos of your cell phone and delete images you don't need or dislike. Usher in new energy; out with the old.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A friendship begins, and this starts new connections in your life. The Sun, in the final degree of Virgo, opens the door to networking and social activities that position you to meet like-minded people. Join membership groups that match your career or interest you (especially as a student). Check out an upcoming Meet-and-Greet at your local Chamber of Commerce — and bring business cards. With the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, invest in yourself. Pick up a new desk chair or bookshelf. Set up the backdrop for Zoom calls to give your professional space a fresh look.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You know what you want most in life, and that's time to do the things you love. With the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, you're ready to explore new horizons and make changes that allow you more me-time and flexibility. With the Sun completing its time in your career sector, clear away scheduling conflicts or resign from commitments that no longer match your personal or professional goals. It's time to reshift priorities and make changes that improve your life — and boost your happiness.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, you understand what needs to end and what you ought to keep the same. The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius helps you be honest with yourself about a certain situation and find the courage to end a matter. Virgo season helped you to learn lessons about yourself, life and the world around you. You're going into the next solar year with an open mind and a refreshed perspective about your priorities. This is your time to shine!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Power meetings are on the horizon this week, and the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius brings an increase in meetings you'll attend. You will be in high demand at work and with coworkers. You may be a resource who helps troubleshoot problems or be asked to do more things involving technology since Sagittarius rules is your ruler over internet matters. If you're downloading files, update your anti-virus spyware. Clear your desktop of unwanted files to make things more aesthetically pleasing. Change passwords and get a VPN for your internet if you need it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready for a career change, and with the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius, a door of opportunity may open for you without you having to job hunt. You may have a bright vision and pitch it to a friend who decides to invest in your business idea. You may be approached for a promotion opportunity at your job with more pay. With Virgo season closing your partnership sector, relationships, including those involved in business, may manifest. Where there were conversations about working with someone, the final answer may come to you so you know where you stand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.