3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 1, 2023

October starts us off with a very positive and accepting attitude, mainly because on the first day, we have the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter to help us get by. What this transit does, however, is that in the way it helps us to accept, it may almost bring up some melancholic ideas, such as ... "Why do I have to accept?" We may have gone over the idea of whatever we have to accept during the previous month of September, but for three zodiac signs, the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter will reach right into our souls and stir us up ... one last time.

It's like the storm before the calm, in a way. We see the horizon, and it is peaceful and welcoming. We've done the self-work to get ourselves to a place of peace, yet there's that one last ego-driven bit inside us that wants to feel noticed. We don't want to go down without a fight, but we realize we've already finished battling during Moon conjunct Jupiter. We have only peace and love to look forward to, and strangely, for these three zodiac signs, that's hard to grasp. It's as if we want one last fight.

October 1, 2023, lets us know that we will not have another chance to go backward and feel the pain of the past. While this is a very good thing, there's that part of us that fears the unknown, even when the unknown may be the greatest thing ever happening to us. Moon conjunct Jupiter brings up the curious idea of comfort zones, letting us decide which state of being we want to live in peace or resistance.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 1, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Never one to go down without a fight, you still can't accept that it's October and that you might just be in a place that works for you. You are so used to fighting and feeling bad that the idea of suddenly feeling good about life comes as a strange surprise — and you don't trust it. On October 1, 2023, you will see how the transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter works your paranoia and makes you feel as though you've missed out on some detail and that the positive place you are currently in must have something wrong with it, something you cannot see.

You don't trust your own life, and you've come to think that good things are not available anymore, but you are wrong, Aries. Don't project your fears and disappointments on the world. The world may be harsh, but your mind twists your perception in a way that only worsens it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You intend to make the best of October as it may very well be one of your favorite months, but on this first day, you will feel a bit hesitant as Moon conjunct Jupiter seems to be pressing you towards memories of the past. What makes you feel at odds with yourself during this time is that you feel as though you've done the work to get past the past, and you aren't sure why you feel such doubt on this first day of the new month.

It's OK, and it will pass, but Jupiter's transits make whatever thoughts linger inside our minds feel bigger or more important than they are. Jupiter is the planet of expansion, so you can expect that during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will make more out of your problems than you need to ... and you will know this, too.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know you want this month to go well, and no evidence shows it won't go according to your will. But on this first day, you feel like you're still stuck in a mindset of negativity and that it's putting a serious damper on this first day of October. Generally, Jupiter transits work very well for you. However, because you still have a business that needs tending to, you may feel guilty or pressured during today's transit of Moon conjunct Jupiter, as it amplifies the idea that you didn't do what was necessary.

You know you'll get around to it, but you don't like feeling like this looming responsibility is begging you to just ... finish it. Do yourself a favor, Leo, and get your work done ASAP so you can move into the rest of the month feeling free and unchained. You'll be fine, just ... DO IT.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.