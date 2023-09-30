3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 1, 2023

There's a bit of a Taurus Moon above us, and just before it transits into its next phase, it will remind us about what is important in our love lives. This Waning Gibbous is here to help us start the new month of October off on the right foot.

Today, October 1, 2023, represents new beginnings, but these beginnings came with a price, and now that we're all paid up, we can enjoy this month without fear or worry. Three zodiac signs will get a sense of closure and completion around this time as the Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus wraps things up for us with a symbolic pretty bow on top.

September took us through the grind, but we learned. In love and romance, we got the point: be good to people and respect ourselves. While these are typical lifestyle choices, it's amazing how we lose focus sometimes. When we get scattered, we forget who stands beside us, is there for us, and loves us. October 1 not only reminds us of who is 'good' in our lives, but how we can trust that ... how we can trust them.

The tail end of the Taurus Moon gives us peace and stability. We know that October has the potential to be a very exciting month, and we want to join in on the good vibes. We don't want to be held back by our inhibitions, and we want to enjoy all the season has to offer with the person we love.

Today gives us a clear idea of this kind of peace. If we can stick to what is important within the context of the relationship, then we'll be on Easy Street for the rest of the month. These three zodiac signs will have the pleasure of optimism during the Waning Taurus Moon on October 1, 2023.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on October 1, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

October is looking incredibly well to you, Taurus, and that is because on this first day, you not only feel optimistic about your love relationship, but you feel that you and your partner have finally come to the place where you see eye to eye on what you believe are the important things.

There was some tension going on for a while, but it has smoothed itself out through talk and affectionate understanding, and during the Waning Taurus Moon, you will come to see your partner as someone you can relate to on almost every level. You are at the point in your relationship where you feel like it's a 'relationship.' You relate and turn to each other for moral support and good conversation. You understand each other. It's taken a long while getting here, but you feel relaxed now that you've arrived.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Every day is a learning experience for you, and while you insist on going at your own pace, it certainly doesn't prevent you from getting hardcore lessons at a rapid speed, and it seems that you most certainly learned a lot over the last month. On October 1, 2023, during the Waning Taurus Moon, you'll feel proud of yourself for being where you are with the person you are presently with.

This person 'makes sense' to you, as so many things do during the Waning Taurus Moon. You'll find that your love life is only beginning now, even if you've been with this person for a long time. You crossed the border with them, and now that you're on the other side, you can relax into the knowledge that this person is someone you feel you can love for a lifetime.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

October seals the deal for you as it lets you know, right here on the first day, during the Waning Taurus Moon, that you and your partner are good to go. You've worked hard on this relationship, and the entire point of doing that work is finally getting to where you're no longer worried or paranoid about what will happen. It will be on this day that nothing in particular happens ... and that's exactly what will be noticeable.

It's as if you've 'clicked' into place and finally know this love affair is THE ONE. In your mind, your entire year is made. No more worrying, no more feeling of doubt. You trust your person, and they trust you, and what more can you say on the topic other than, 'Thank you, universe, for doing me this solid!' All is well in your loving world, Pisces. Welcome to October.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.