3 Individual Zodiac Signs Experience Rough Horoscopes On September 28, 2023

We've got a couple of issues to deal with on September 28, 2023. One of them is that we're moody and a little confused, and the other is that we aren't too good at communicating what we need not to feel moody or confused. So, essentially, during today's transit of Moon opposite Mercury, we may find ourselves stuck between a rock and a hard place.

We don't want to feel bad, but we also don't know how to get ourselves out of it. For three zodiac signs, this could be 'what we're doing today.' We may not have had it on the schedule in those words, per se, but 'not knowing how to handle the day' is the number one item on our September 28, 2023 checklist.

Moon opposite Mercury is the kind of transit that makes us doubt ourselves when we speak. We'll say something and then instantly retract our words. We confuse the people around us today, which may frustrate them to the point that they just give up on us. That doesn't mean they are giving up on us as people — which may be what we 'feel' is taking place. We are just not giving anyone anything to work with, and because they may start to feel like helping us is futile, they may end up backing off to provide us with space.

We, of course, may interpret their actions as hostile and end up making ourselves feel bad over this fantasy because ... it is a fantasy. During the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, we don't seek a way to communicate intelligently. We do create drama and adverse conditions for communication. Three zodiac signs may not be doing any of this consciously. We are just following the pull of the transit, leading us to misunderstandings, confusion and a little pride-driven stubbornness.

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs on September 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What weirds you out most about Moon opposite Mercury on this day, September 28, 2023, is that your intentions are so good, and yet, you can't get it together enough to express what you desperately need to say. You are in trouble in this regard because you feel that your opportunities are running out and that you have to move on to something new, or ... it will go away, and you won't have that chance.

During this transit, Moon opposite Mercury, you feel like the 'cat got your tongue.' You've never been at a loss for words before, but you are also very conscious about not saying the wrong thing accidentally. So, you hold your tongue, and it bothers you deeply that you can't get your thoughts together. You feel pressured during the Moon opposite Mercury transit, and while you know it will let up soon enough, today bothers you to your core.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What gets on your nerves today is that you expected something to be done and over with by now, and it persists. Whatever this thing is, it has something to do with health, and you have no say. Do not worry; there is nothing to be alarmed about here, but you are still not cool with the idea that during Moon opposite Mercury on September 28, 2023, 'things' are not how you want them to be.

This could have something to do with healing. Perhaps you have rushed to the conclusion that you might have been totally healed by now, and because you still have a couple more weeks of whatever it is you need to heal from, your lack of patience is starting to make you feel aggravated and distressed. Have no fear, Virgo. This is what Moon opposite Mercury does ... it works to push you into full-time rumination. You will rise above it all and year sooner than you think.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you like it when everything works according to your plan, you might feel exceptionally put out during the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury on September 28, 2023. Today is the kind of day that you just don't understand. While that's the very nature of the Moon opposite Mercury transit itself, it doesn't help that only yesterday you had all these big ideas and plans laid out. Now, suddenly, you're feeling doubt and worry.

Second-guessing yourself makes you angry at yourself, and that's not a natural state of being for you. You are generally quite easygoing and easy on yourself. You love yourself and give yourself room to breathe, but on September 28, 2023, you'll find your actions intolerable and wonder why you can't get a grip. You feel anger when you should be feeling joy, and that's at the heart of what's going on for you today, during the Moon opposite Mercury.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.