The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Horoscopes Are Inspiring On September 20, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on September 20, 2023, but today's energy affects everyone. Pluto trine Lilith is the main astrological energy of the day and despite some of life's challenges, it's Cancer, Taurus, and Capricorn who remain inspired today. With Lilith and Pluto involved, don't be surprised if deep, dark secrets come to the fore now. Whether they are yours or someone else's, does not matter.

All that matters is how you respond when the time to act is upon you. Pluto teaches us not to let dark scare us into silence. Lilith encourages us to find the light within ourselves to tear darkness into shreds.

Both Lilith and Pluto have to do with obsession, so if you feel energetically tied to a person or a situation that you just can't seem to dislodge, a cord-cutting ritual will do you a lot of good. You can use black candles for this and burn them down to the stub, or write a letter to the person you need closure from and then burn it in totality. Just make sure to sage your house (and yourself) before and after you do the ritual so what needs to go clears out without a hitch.

Pluto can be an impulsive energy to work with. You will want to be careful of jumping from one relationship to another if your heart is broken from a recent relationship ending. This isn't something we only experience in romance, but it can apply to business, self-transformation, and friendships. Sometimes you can fall out of a friendship with someone only to find yourself in the company of worse friends because you weren't paying attention. Now's the time to take a closer look at what (and who) you have loved and lost, and if it was a good thing for your life or not.

Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 20, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes who are most inspired on September 20, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, life is speeding up for you at this time. You will swim with the current and seize the prize. Even if you are afraid you can't keep up, you will find the strength to not let the world run ahead of you. You are on the best horoscope list because you have the power to seize destiny by its wings and make it do your bidding.

Venus trine Moon is in your corner today. Since both of them are in fire signs, you have an important lesson coming up for you. A lesson that's all about learning from those you think are beneath you or who appear ridiculous at first glance. You will be able to tell whether or not they are truly ridiculous know when you are simply being judgmental, and adjust your perspective wisely.

If you feel called to, speak to the people who truly matter the most to you right now and get their perspective on whatever might be bothering you. You can even read books or listen to podcasts to help you with the same. Just remember: asking for advice doesn't mean you have to follow through if you don't agree with the advice. So don't feel pressured into going against what feels right to you. The conversation will still allow you to see facets of the story that you may have overlooked otherwise.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today is a good day to take a closer look at your budget and finances. Have you been spending more than what's coming into your bank account? If yes, you will be able to tell if the risk is worth the investment. If you are an entrepreneur or business owner, the answer may be yes. What may work for you may not work for someone else. Use this time to learn the principles that finance that are evergreen and apply to money no matter the time, day, or year.

Uranus trine Pluto is in your corner today. Make friends with people who will teach you to grow while not condoning negative behavior and poor decisions. Having the right friendship circle can help you to be brave in the face of adversity. You will be proud of who you are when you look in the mirror and you won't flinch away in shame. Those of you who have good self-esteem will find life's lessons are magical in their intensity and teach you wisdom.

Also, if you feel called to, do one act of charity today in whatever manner you are comfortable with. You can donate parcels of food to the needy, distribute stationery supplies to underprivileged students, or give water to stray dogs. And if your friends want to join you in the effort, even better!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, epiphanies are coming your way today. Watch out! Some of you will be caught unaware while waiting at a public place, surrounded by strangers. Others of you will be gifted a nugget of wisdom from someone you know (even if you didn't ask for it). Some of you may even stumble upon an epiphany while watching a movie you thought was full of slapstick humor and no substance! Pay attention when this happens and note down the epiphany lest you forget it.

North Node in Aries is forming a square aspect with Capricorn at this time. That usually spells doom and disaster, but not today. Today, this energy is here to support your growth into new places and positions, especially if you were recently promoted and haven't become comfortable in that new role yet.

Today is also a good day to let your creative side come to the fore. You can indulge this through a hobby or side project, or by rearranging the furniture in your house. Cooking something different from your usual is also indicated for those who love experimenting in the kitchen.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.