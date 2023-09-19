These 3 Specific Zodiac Signs May Be The Luckiest In Love On September 20, 2023

Many of us have hope and a feeling of optimism on September 20, 2023, when it comes to love. We're seeing the glass as half full today, rather than half empty, and for three zodiac signs during the Sagittarius Moon, this is exactly the attitude we need if we are to create for ourselves a better future especially where love and romance are concerned.

The Sagittarius Moon inspires, and we don't want to turn that vibe down. We want to trust in it. We want to believe, and we will find that on September 20, believing is the first step to seeing. In other words, we are able to take thought and make it into reality as long as the engine is made up of positive energy. And on this day, it most definitely is — at least for three zodiac signs.

Today is also the day we shift attitudes; we recognize that within our romantic relationships, there needs to be a degree of compromise. What we weren't ready to 'give up' only yesterday, seems like a good idea to give up today. Because our attitude has changed, we don't see 'giving something up' as a negative; we see it as a building block — a doorway to more and more positive energy. We are not afraid during the Sagittarius Moon. We are, indeed, courageous and willing to go that extra mile for the one we love.

During the Sagittarius Moon, we see that the year is starting to wind down, and we want to know where we stand; is this a good year, and can we wrap it all up with a tidy bow, knowing where we stand with our loved one without any fear, and without the suspicion that this may not last? During the Sagittarius Moon, we only seek out the positive, but it's not passive; we will do what is needed in order to attain that positive space, and for three zodiac signs, it will all be worthwhile.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 20, 2023, during the Sagittarius Moon:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've had a helluva year so far, Aries, and you really intend to stay as positive as you possibly can, despite the many things that have gone 'upside down.' You are somewhat of an eternal optimist. You really do want to see the positive in everything, and you try very hard to be 'good' and seek out happiness.

In love, you'll find that the Sagittarius Moon helps you to find an even keel, meaning that while you aren't open to anyone whom you find to be 'substandard' in terms of being your partner, you are also open enough to get to know people that are different from you.

During the Sagittarius Moon, accepting the difference in people is par for the course, and on September 20, 2023, you'll meet someone who is, indeed, different. They are very good for you, but it will be up to you to either let them in or show them the exit sign.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you've come to know is that you are very much in love with someone, but that you do not want to be their parent. You've fallen for someone who is lazier than you are, and while your love gives them the room to be themselves, you're noticing that they are becoming stagnant.

During the Sagittarius Moon, you will be brave enough to uplift them from their stuck space, however, you will also let them know that this isn't your job; they need to meet you halfway. You love them and you aren't threatening them in the slightest, but you also love yourself.

So on September 20, 2023, you will have the nerve to confront your mate with the reality that they need to step up. You are not here to parent them; you are here to partner with them. The good part is that they will hear you, Taurus. Loud and clear — and they will 'get it.'

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With the Sagittarius Moon in place, you feel even more like yourself than you have in a while, and that basically implies that you have been faking it to a degree especially when it comes to how you feel about your romantic relationship. While nothing's really wrong, per se, you know that you've witnessed a few things go sour.

On this day, September 20, 2023, you feel that you now have the nerve to speak about it, out loud, so as to get it over with already. This romance is worth all efforts to save, and while it's not exactly falling apart; it could if you don't say something.

During the Sagittarius Moon, you feel very hopeful and confident that you can help to bring it all back together. You will have success, as your partner needs you to verbalize what they have trouble talking about. It will all work out, and today is a very lucky day for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.