The 3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Meet Their Match In Love On September 20, 2023

If there's one thing about the Sagittarius Moon, which will be rising high in the sky for us on September 20, 2023, it's that it helps us to recognize our own self-worth.

This is a time for deep self-love and personal revelation and when we are as fortunate as we are today to be able to work with the Sagittarius Moon, we will also be able to attract to us those who are as worthy as we are to ourselves.

During this transit, we aren't here to offer ourselves up to chance. We've been there and done that, so to speak and we've come to know ourselves well enough by this point to know that we are worthy of meeting someone who is our match; not below us, not 'superior' to us.

Three particular zodiac sign will meet their love match on this day. This really is the deal-maker.

To meet our match in love is a big deal because it means the stress we've endured in past relationships no longer has its place in our lives. It also means we are now ready to allow a quality person into our lives. We are not playing anymore; we want to be with people who have put in as much work as we have towards the betterment of their own lives. We want people who are self-respecting and kind to themselves. No more baby games. We want to find the perfect partner.

During the Sagittarius Moon, our chances of meeting the real deal in love exist as reality, and even more so for the three zodiac signs that will be mentioned here today. Prepare to know the person who is most like you; that's not to say we'll be meeting our clones, but we will get to know people who value the same things as we do. This is an important day for these three zodiac signs. Stay open, stay away, and don't miss out.

The three zodiac signs who are most likely to meet their match in love on September 20, 2023:

1. Leo your love match is your soulmate.

(July 23 - August 22)

It's taken you a long time to know who you really are and exactly what you believe you are worth. While that's gone through many changes, you are finally at the point in your life where you are ready to accept a person into your life as a love mate.

On September 20, 2023, during the Sagittarius Moon, you will find that the cosmos smiles down upon you and grants you a vision of the perfect person — and that person is REAL . Today you will meet someone who is truly RIGHT for you, Leo, and while that might be hard to believe, there will be someone in your gut that will register as true when you meet them. This could possibly be the person who was meant for you, the true love, the soulmate supreme. You will be overjoyed and delighted to know this person as you feel they are somewhat of an answer to all of your prayers.

2. Aquarius your love match is someone you know in real life.

(January 20 - February 18)

There's one reason why you haven't met your match in love before this date, September 20, 2023, and that is because you've been holding out for someone you've met online and, you've never really accepted the fact that that 'someone online' is not holding out for you.

Today is the day that your fairy tale is shattered, but guess what? It's the best thing to ever happen to you, and that is because the Sagittarius Moon helps you to release your grip on something that was going nowhere for you. Today, you have the chance to meet your real-life love match. This is up to you to accept. If you deny this person and stick with your fantasy, then you will blow the opportunity to be with the right person. Leave the fantasy and the past behind, Aquarius. Love is calling. Pick up the phone!

3. Pisces your love match will be someone new.

(February 19 - March 20)

Transits like the Sagittarius Moon always do you a good turn, and on September 20, 2023, you're going to see that good turn come in the form of a person who is new in your life — one that turns your head and demands your full attention. Just when you thought that love was hopeless, BOOM, in walks this person and if you are honest with yourself, you can't deny the attraction.

Not only are you wildly attracted to them, but you can't shake the feeling that this person is your match. They are smart, stylish, and sensitive in the same ways that you are and you appreciate the fact that this person is very much like you. It's not that you wanted to fall in love with a carbon copy of yourself, but it's not such a terrible idea either. You like this person a lot; love comes next! Wow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.