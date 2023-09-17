Love Horoscope For September 18, 2023

We have Venus at the 15th astrology degree, which is represented by Gemini. Some zodiac signs will want to explore relationships from their intellectual side, and it can require some work to connect with our hearts. Here's how today's astrology effects the love horoscopes for September 18, 2023, for each zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, September 18, 2023:

Aries

Today, Venus is at the degree of Gemini, which brings fluidity to your thinking when it comes to love. You may change your mind, Aries. Give it time. Today you're ready to be free and not be tied down to the labels of a relationship. It's more about your happiness than a title; so you aren't overly consumed by a need to be validated by others.

Taurus

When Venus is at the Gemini degree, you're flexible and open-minded about all sorts of things. Today you may be inclined to blend resources with a significant other. You aren't looking at the past to define how you want the future to be as a team. Instead of holding back form growing closer, you're eager to get started and enjoy this phase of your life.

Gemini

It's hard not to notice when something is off in your relationship. Today, rather than brush something under the rug, you are going to call it out as you see it. It takes a lot of courage to confront a problem. When you know your partner may not recognize it as being so. However, you are the catalyst to change, and you won't back down until you see things work through.

Cancer

Venus is at the Gemini degree and you can tell where the past let you down and you needed direction. Relationships are constantly changing, and today you may find that there's a certain dynamic in your own partnership that causes you to head in different directions. Today is a good time to try and work things out so that you can become more unanimous and feel as much a team as you are viewed by others in the world.

Leo

A friendship is at a crossroads where it becomes so much more than what it is now. It's hard to decide if you want to and what is already working. But, you may be intrigued to think that your best friend could actually be your soulmate and life partner. It's a risk you're willing to take, and today you may choose to explore it.

Virgo

Mutual respect is a necessary ingredient for all thriving relationships. Today there may be a struggle to have that in your relationship dynamic. Could be that you have become comfortable in your partnership, and feel as though they will always be there. But, today, taking someone for granted does not work, and the astrology of the day does not support being unaware of how others feel. So inquire and do a check-in with your mate.

Libra

Self-care is a big job, but it's an important part of your love journey. The more you're able to tend to your own needs and feel good about yourself the better you are at nurturing your relationships and giving yourself to others. Today, you're given an opportunity to see the world from a more empathetic point of you. By showing how others feel when they need to settle into a firm quickly, reveals a lot about your character.

Scorpio

The past is here to help you see what you need to see in yourself and others. No one likes to bring up the past when there are things to forget, but it's important to realize that many of your past experiences make you who you are today. So if someone is trying to change you, it's the universe testing your resolve.

Sagittarius

You can find love anywhere, but it's incredibly confusing when you meet someone at work and fall in love. Romance be complicated by your current situation, especially if you both are already in a relationship. During this period of retrograde season, remember that some of your choices may appear to be confusing. So, instead of jumping into what you are unsure will work, talk things over with someone you trust to decide what is best for you.

Capricorn

Love is as much spiritual as it is mental, Capricorn. Today you realize the depth of meaning in a soulmate connection. You may not have realized that you were so closely aligned or in tune with each other until today. But time spent together helps you both to realize how special your relationship is.

Aquarius

Some secrets are good ones to keep from your partner, and others are hurtful because they are there to hide what they need to know. Today you discover what it's like to find out something you thought you would be told. It can be hurtful to be the 'last to know' but it may be that is when your heart is ready to believe the message.

Pisces

Things haven't been working out the way you hoped they would. And while you haven't thought about breaking up too long it feels like the right thing to do the more you think about it. Today, you decide to return to being single and figure things out one positive decision at a time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.