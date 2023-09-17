Horoscope For September 18, 2023 — Moon In Scorpio Today

Today's horoscope for September 18, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs during a day when the Moon has difficulty expressing itself in its usual way. Here's how this energy effects all zodiac signs in astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, September 18, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a day to roll up your sleeves to show the world what you're made of. You don't mind being pushed beyond your limits, Aries, in fact, during the Moon in Scorpio today, you get to see how determined and strong you are. A test comes and you pass with flying colors. And that determined nature of yours? It's your superpower both mentally and physically, which helps you to accomplish any goal you set your mind to do today.

That does not mean you won't have a bump in the road today. But, even a bit of stress can have a positive slant to it because it enables you to try new things and to think outside of the box. So, rather than work off your frustrations with an extra lap around the block during your evening job or eating a pint of ice cream tonight, channel that energy into something creative like music, art, or a vision board collage.

Hey! It's good to find new avenues to express yourself. Picking something you enjoy doing can give you a boost of intense energy and passion to complete a big goal, and feel refreshed by the day's end.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You don't even need to be asked to commit, Taurus, although you may feel pressured to say if you are in or out of a relationship by your partner. The mere fact that you're where you are speaks volumes of your desire to be involved. So, today when the Moon is in Scorpio, emphasizing your commitment sector, it's no wonder that your loyalty shines through in such a brilliant way.

Today, as you silently dedicate yourself to projects, your career, the things you do for others, and your partner, you express your loyalty at a high level. This is the perfect time to explore and deepen your emotional connections. You're already doing part of the work, and if you can be on the same page about challenging subjects including financial matters or your desire to start a new business, consider today a good day!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Look at you, shapeshifting once again for the sake of romance and love. Today, you're adaptable and open-minded, which is a good thing especially when you could realize someone is crushing. With Mercury direct, you may hyper-intellectualize the reveal and turn what was meant to be sweetly endearing into an analysis of human relationships and something philosophic.

Today, keep your phone charged at full capacity since your curious mind is inclined to Google nearly everything you're curious to learn more about. While you love to get into all sorts of topics, you could be the brainiac in the group. All that you have learned, observed or noticed. It's easy to take light-hearted conversations down an emotionally heavy direction, and with the Moon in Scorpio, it's smart to keep things on the lighter side.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Whenever the Moon is in a fellow water sign, your feelings are intense, and intuitive making you more prone to cry. You can't help but be sentimental Cancer, because you're the softie of the zodiac. Today, when your ruling planet, the Moon, is in the depths of Scorpio, you could cry healing tears for things in the past that changed your life forever.

As someone who loves family, the next two days are ideal for getting together with loved ones. Today, you may emotionally withdraw when you need space, but there's also the side of you that can laugh and get others to feel better about things happening in the world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are the brave one of the zodiac, and while you often like to sit back and calculate your moves before taking that first step, confidence becomes an ally. In fact, you step up to the plate in your family today, bringing an air of confidence and trust that leads others to sense they can follow your advice and have a good outcome.

Today's Scorpio Moon is a good time to think before speaking because you could still be figuring out what you want to say versus what needs to be told. Don't let your love of attention rob you of an opportunity to grow stronger with others. Instead, confront what you see as a problem and take it from there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your problem-solving skills are exactly what is needed as you sort through all the ways to bring order back into your life.

The Scorpio Moon features all things communication. and while it would be nice to think that this means conversations will run smoothly, it may not. Today brings with it a small window of vulnerability where you may be prone to overthink and not see clearly as a result. Try to remain calm and detach before doing something major.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's Moon brings out the side of you few ever get to see, and that is when you feel off-balanced or excluded from a situation. You can become jealous and a bit argumentative.

Today's Moon in Scorpio brings up money, and even if you practice good habits with spending and saving, your partner may feel otherwise causing there to be an inner conflict.

Today you may be taking inventory of the things you 'have' and measuring it against what others have gotten. It's a smart move to detach until the Moon is in Sagittarius on Wednesday, but for now, watch your temper.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Well, well, Scorpio. If it isn't the Moon in your sign. The Moon has you feeling all kinds of ways about the one you loved and lost. The Moon in your sign, makes you light up like a brilliant star, and this is an extremely lucky time for you.

You have to decide how you will go about using what you've learned in the last two years. You never know where this journey will lead. You can try to control the outcome, but be careful not to let your determination get the best of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today the past may reenter your life with a desire to pull you back in and hold space for it. It's one thing to have fond memories about all things related to your life, but it's another to get stuck in living in the past. You may lose sight of the future. For today, you are able to see things from a standpoint of 20/20.

You can tell where the enemies of your life exist to waste time and test your wisdom. You're also able to explore things about yourself that need to change but require more time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you may hear news or a secret told to you about a friend, and it might not even be true. Today, rather than keep small inconveniences or grudges to yourself.

It's good when you can share and talk openly about a variety of subjects, not just money, family, or hobbies. You're able to learn and grow from observing what others do, and it helps you to avoid certain problems in your own life this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love to rise to the occasion and get the most of out of a problem. Today you can get a lot of work done, and you may gain a strong sense of satisfaction in knowing you did so much of the planning by yourself. Today you get to understand the depths of an event planning process. You may hear about a work-related opportunity that could lead to a promotion and title change with more income offered.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're so smart, Pisces, and even though you're such a spiritually intuitive sign, you can always learn something new. Today you may consider taking a class or going back to college. If you've been pondering a certificate in a particular skill, today's a great day for enrolling in a program and getting to know your newly assigned faculty. It's going to be a successful day!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.