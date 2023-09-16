Horoscope For September 17, 2023 — Moon In Libra Today

The Moon is in Libra and the Sun is in Virgo today on September 17, 2023. Here's how these energies affect your zodiac sign's daily horoscope this Sunday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Look out world! Today you're in rare form as the Moon in Libra works closely with your ruling planet, Mars. At worst, you are impulsive and act without thinking. At best, you're brave and motivated.

You might think this sounds so good, but what's the caveat? Well, Aries, the Moon, and Mars in Libra means you may experience extremes to the next level, and that can lend itself to some crisis moments and feelings of uneasiness.

The ticket to your success today is to learn to exercise patience with yourself and others when feelings go to extremes. When you feel like acting impulsive or feel disappointed, follow some Mel Robbins advice and embrace 'the pause'. Take a moment to breathe and figure out what you want instead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can turn a blind eye to the things in your life that aren't pleasing to a point, but then there are those moments when you say to yourself, 'Enough is enough.

It's time to make a change and do something to improve the aesthetic of a room or whatever item you've decided is old and outdated — a real eyesore. Today's Moon in Libra conjunct Mars pushes you to make a snap decision and do something about it. But, where do you start?

Today is great for checking out thrift stores or walking around a furniture showcase room and seeing different layouts. Talk to an interior designer and get ideas. You might walk away with a new bedroom set or a new living room couch, but if you can afford it, and it's an upgrade, it will make you feel good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are one smart person, and it's because you have a hunger to learn and grow that you've gathered and collected a vast amount of information from all sorts of places.

So, today, when you get the chance to chat or text intellectually with a friend, it's an incredible treat. You love the banter and it strikes a chord with your need to think and analyze things.

The catch? Try not to be the know-it-all, even if you feel you have more information than someone else. Focus on engaging the conversation so that you connect positively and build a relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you are ready to connect on a deep intimate level with someone you love dearly, and for that reason, you may make yourself available to the point where you could lose time and not get to do the things you had planned today. It's going to be important to express your needs and wants, even if you don't hear a response back.

You can send a text message or leave a voice mail, but don't let time linger where you wait by the phone for a friend to call. A lack of unconfirmed plans can leave you feeling lost but don't allow feeling emotionally sensitive to turn into passive-aggressive behavior. You're so much more loving than that. Instead, do what you can and then accept things for what they are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to roar and let others know you're in this world to succeed. You were born with a special and unique talent that is both creative and inspiring. Even if you don't have the time to do your hobby, it is still important to you.

Talk about what you enjoy doing in your spare time. Express your passion confidently. You might find that others are interested in what you do, and they learn from you. You may become motivated and decide to stop procrastinating and get back into your art, music, or whatever creative outlet you love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today is about finances, and you have been frugal, counting your pennies and choosing to save money where you can. Today, with the Moon and Mars in your money sector, you may feel like you need to be more aggressive with your savings to plan for a rainy day.

This may mean having to change your routine. Perhaps no more Starbucks coffees for a while or only once a week. You may slip every once in a while but don't worry if you do. No one is perfect, you're trying and that's what matters most.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be nice to yourself. You're so kind to others, but when it comes to yourself you can be so harsh at times. You were not made to be perfect, and so when today's Moon conjuncts Mars in your sign, it's almost as if a little war takes place inside of yourself. You may be a bit judgy about the way you look or speak negatively about habits you're trying to break, but don't do as well as you'd like.

Today, be patient with yourself. It's hard, but you can learn to love your imperfections and find them to be the better part of yourself. Remember, the things you consider to be a weakness, someone else views it as a strength.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't have to compare yourself to anyone else in the world. In fact, the best person to compete against each day is you. You may experience the green-eye of envy when the Moon and Mars are in your sign.

In fact, thanks to Mars's energy, you might burn with frustration thinking someone else has gotten something before you when you both work as equally hard. Today was made for grace in the middle of emotional intensity. As your mind floods with any emotion that causes you to feel uncomfortable, count your blessings. You have so many of them!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are a wit, and one thing people admire is that you always say what you truly think. You're a lover, and you're also a fighter. Sometimes, you are a bit of both and it comes out as 'scrappy'.

This is a wonderful trait to have when you're trying to make a good impression with higher-ups or people you want to do business with. Today, you can come across as a formidable competitor and a person to watch in the future because of your strong and capable personality.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have no fear of working hard. In fact, to you, hard work is a form of therapy where you feel like you can control the outcome.

Today, when the Moon and Mars are in your career sector, it's time to get to work and put in all the effort. You cannot get any jobs you promised done. You're entering a highly productive week thanks to the Moon in Libra conjunct to Mars. But if you plan things out, you'll do well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Remember that idea you had to go back to school to finish your degree? Today you may feel compelled to look up what it would take to get it done. This may require a lot of time and effort on your part but if you have the time, the next few days provide ample opportunity to get the help you need to fill out a form or just ask questions. When you have the Moon in Libra conjunct Mars, life just seems to open up for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're a spiritual zodiac sign, but that does not mean you don't get disappointed when you have unmet expectations. Today be human and allow yourself to talk about your feelings with others. You are a sign who loves human connection, so if you become overly idealistic, a friend can help you balance out your ideas so you keep things in perspective.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.