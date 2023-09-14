3 Zodiac Signs With Soothing Horoscopes On September 15, 2023

There's something good happening today for all of us, and three zodiac signs have horoscopes that stand out better than the rest due to the Moon entering Libra. No matter what your zodiac sign is, today you can discover how true joy and lasting happiness are not ephemeral concepts that one can only pine for but never have.

They are built, one day at a time, by living life meaningfully. This also means that what is meaningful to you may not be so to someone else. We cannot control it if this dissimilarity of opinions is expressed as curiosity and outright hostility in others. You are being called to understand the dichotomy of this reality.

The transiting Moon moves from Virgo to Libra during the day combining its connections to the Sun in Virgo and Mars in Libra. Don't be surprised if your mind feels extra sharp today and more concerned about the practical things in life. Your emotions may also be easier to control than usual, even if you are a water sign.

Also, take some time today to truly dig into the corners of your soul and ask yourself what makes you tick. Look at the things that wound you, the behavior of others that trigger you, the speech patterns that cause you anxiety, the places that cause fear, and the opinions you wish to avoid at all costs. How can you live a meaningful life if these unconscious impulses beneath the surface lead you around? Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 15, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with soothing horoscopes on September 15, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, today's energy is perfect for closing out chapters that are no longer necessary in your life. It can be a relationship, the last day of a job or even the end of a bad habit. Remember: you are on the best horoscopes list because this ending will pave the way for more beautiful things to come into your life. It can also successfully free you from toxic people or situations. So, even if the ending brings pain to your heart, this is a good kind of pain.

Venus in Leo conjunct Juno is in a trine aspect with Chiron in Aries today. Now's the time to heal the old wounds of love you still carry around inside of you. Remind yourself that those who hurt you after promising their love and loyalty were liars and it was never your fault. If you had a hand in the breakdown of the relationships, accept those realities so you can be more aware in the future.

If you feel called to, journal your feelings today. You may even benefit from writing a poem to release your burdens. Feel free to keep the lines cryptic if you don't want to unburden yourself in a cheesy way. Music, especially classical instrumental pieces, will also be a balm to your soul now.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, fate, and destiny have nothing planned for you today. You can do whatever feels right to you, maybe even start a new journey if you have thought of doing so. Why wait for a Monday? Just be careful of how you interact with people in close interpersonal relationships. Some of you may jump to conclusions too early or create a false narrative that will push you off the edge into a toxic spiral.

Neptune Retrograde in Pisces is anchoring you at this time. Have you abandoned a cherished dream because you felt you could be of service to another? Maybe it was a sick family member, your children or a crisis that needed immediate attention. Neptune is calling on you to remember what once was lost and set off on that cherished journey.

If you feel called to, work with black tourmaline at this time to bring the energy of protection and stability into your life. You can use four tourmaline points to create a focus center next to your bed to help ground yourself even in your sleep. Just arrange the points in north, south, east, and west orientations while leaving space at the center.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today will be an excellent day for you, Virgo! You will feel happy, jubilant, and energetic to finish your chores and engage with your loved ones. If you have an outing planned with your favorite people, even better. The energy is perfect for something like that. If you don't, now's the time to be spontaneous and invite your siblings, friends, or family to hang out together in whatever manner makes sense for all of you.

The Moon in Virgo entering Libra with Mercury in Virgo is in your corner today. You will be a fountain of wisdom to others at this time without even realizing it. Ensure you don't allow energy vampires or the emotionally broken to latch on to you. The latter will benefit more from approaching a medical professional or therapist, while the former won't have your best interest at heart.

Some of you will benefit from working with clear quartz or smokey quartz at this time to bring more clarity and focus to your life. You can supplement this with a calming ritual bath with sea salt and herbs that bring you peace. Just breathe deeply for a few minutes before you use these tools so you can focus on what you want instead of diverting your mental energy to what you don't want.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot, and spirituality.