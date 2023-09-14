September 15, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

If you tend to sweat Mercury retrograde out until its very last day, it's time to put away that towel because the retrograde is over. Mercury has gone direct today, which means we can start to feel more comfortable in our skin. We may even feel an immediate release of pressure as we notice how effortless certain things have become.

Regarding our love lives, there is no doubt that everything is now on its way to being much better than it has been over the last few weeks.

Three zodiac signs are up for an almost instant turnaround regarding their romantic lives. Relationships feel lighter during Mercury direct. We might not even be able to explain what's going on — all we know is that whatever bothered us only the day before doesn't seem to carry much weight today. It's as if we're free. We may not have an actual thing in our life to pinpoint that independent feeling, but one thing is for sure: it helps us with our romantic partners.

Mercury direct also creates the condition for direct communication, so we can expect to resolve any heated issues regarding love and the household. Couples that have been together for a long time may have gotten into a routine that may be taking the relationship to the edge of boredom that stops today.

We are not lazy when Mercury goes direct. We start to remember that we are responsible for the upkeep of the relationship, and we tend to it quickly, beginning on September 15, 2023.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's always a good day for you when you are relieved of the Mercury retrograde as you tend to take that transit to heart, Gemini. The good news is that it's done with kaput, over and out. You can finally breathe in the fresh air of proper communication and lack of confusion. On September 15, 2023, things feel easier at home, and you can relate to your romantic partner.

It's not that there was a wall up between the two of you, but it felt as if something was left unresolved and by the time today rolls around, you'll notice that whatever it was, it seems to have lessened in intensity. You and your loved one can feel good about being together and spending time in silence — no more awkward moments. Mercury direct allows you both some breathing room.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been going through a rough patch with your partner and while you always know that you can both work the magic back into place, these last few weeks have been a doozy and you're both responsible for being the instigators of whatever trouble has been caused. On September 15, 2023, it will be easy to recognize whatever you've done to add fuel to the fire, and you'll readily admit to it and stop it.

During Mercury direct's first day, it takes no effort to get on the right track again and once you and your partner realize that there still is a 'right track,' you'll both willingly do your best to make it all right. Today feels like a small victory. While no apparent celebrations are happening, you both will feel victorious. Good for you!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Nobody feels like they need a break more than you, and while you don't want to think of yourself as someone who deserves 'pity,' you will be incredibly grateful that Mercury direct delivers a good, solid break on this day, September 15, 2023. Your tension eases, and your ability to communicate well with your romantic partner returns.

It feels good to once again voice your concerns with the person you love without bombarding them with your problems. You know that you've been grappling with some heavy issues, too, and you don't want to bring them into the relationship, but as Mercury goes direct on September 15, 2023, you'll feel less burdened by your issues and more open to change and renewal. This is a turnaround day for you, Virgo. Accept the positivity, as it is yours for the asking.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.