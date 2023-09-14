3 Individual Zodiac Signs Risk All For Love On September 15, 2023

It's never with the wrong person when we fall in love. Just try telling someone that they've made a mistake when that love is new and fresh. They'll either be offended by your remark or laugh, thinking you are probably jealous. We may see it in our friends and, in hindsight, see this in ourselves.

We want to warn our friends about the person who has made minced meat of their heart, and when they warned us, we realize we should have listened.

But, the truth is, nobody wants to be told that a choice as big as this one is wrong. We'd rather follow our hearts wherever they take us. As they say, 'the heart wants what the heart wants,' and rarely does that make any real sense. It's just grabby stuff. We want! We want! We have to have it!

On September 15, 2023, we have the overly sensitive and oddly defensive transit of Moon opposite Neptune, which has us not only ignoring the warning signs in our newly smitten relationship but also bypassing all red flags.

It lets us believe that this Svengali of a lover is the person who was created in the stars for us and us alone. For three individual zodiac signs, romance borders on the super sacred. We don't make mistakes in romance. We follow the universe's will, so everything has to work out. Right? Right?

Today, we just might make a mistake. We fall hard for someone who is NOT right for us, and we make excuses for them all the way home. We intentionally close our eyes to what might be glaringly obvious to others.

Because we are working with the transit of Moon opposite Neptune, we defend our choice and deny the idea that anything could be wrong with the superhero that we've just decided is the one to fall for. These three zodiac signs will just have to learn the hard way.

These three zodiac signs may risk all for love on September 15, 2023.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there's one thing you really can't stand, it's when your friends contradict you. You aren't keen on being the dictator of the bunch, but you are not interested in the opinions of your beloved pals, especially when they outright disapprove of your choice of a new partner. If that's how it turns out, you feel it's your business and your mistake to make, but in your mind, this new person is your dream come true. So, damn the torpedos, as they say.

During the transit of Moon opposite Neptune on September 15, 2023, you won't care what your friends say about the person you have fallen in love with. The last thing you'll do is let their words get under your skin ... or will you? Ah, that's the interesting bit. You may not like what they say, but their words get to you — something to think about Gemini.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have fallen in love with someone, and on some level, you know they aren't right for you. However, that has never really stopped you because you're also someone who likes to believe that people change and that whatever is 'wrong' with this new person now will likely 'change' with time. These are the ways you end up kidding yourself, and during the Moon opposite Neptune on September 15, 2023, you'll be doing a lot of that.

Nobody wants to think that they just fell in love with someone who will, in time, prove to be a mistake, and you're at the top of that list. You'd like to think you have great judgment when it comes to love and romance, and so, no matter what your gut tells you, you'll turn a blind eye. It's your life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The real question is, have you ever fallen in love with the RIGHT person? Knowing the answer to that gives you the strength to fall in love with whomever you please because you know that all love comes with risk, and during the transit of the Moon opposite Neptune, you feel risky. Is this person the right one for you? Hell no, but does that matter to you?

It likely does matter, but life is so tricky that you feel that if you don't just go for the experience, you'll not have the experience you want. So, you will fall for the wrong person on September 15, 2023, and see where that road takes you. You are optimistic, as that is all you can be. Que sera, sera, whatever will be, will be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.