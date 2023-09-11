Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2023

Today's Moon in Leo helps prepare us for the upcoming New Moon in Virgo. Starting September 12, 2023, we begin to feel ready to do what needs to be done to usher in change. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign, starting Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a knack for bringing out the best in others. In fact, during today's Leo Moon, you're a light in the middle of the storm. You show others how to exert their courageous side through your own example. Today you may humble brag and wonder if you said to much. No, you showed others that what they dream can be done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's no doubt, you're stubborn, but this is a strength not a weakness. You're tenacious. So when you see what you want to see happen in your family, the universe opens the door for you. Your home life is improving, and its because of the way you lead the family and help make your house feel like a home.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you arrive, things happen. You're the talker of the zodiac, but you're also one of the doers. Nothing remains old and antiquated because of how you think, which is a good thing. Today's a day for bold conversations, Gemini. You have something important to say, and despite your feelings of reservation, it's best to get the truth off your chest. Whoever it is that will get your message, needs to know what you're thinking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are really good at making and saving money, and that's why today's Moon in your financial sector benefits you in a big way. You are ready to make a big change to how you earn money. The moment your feelings tell you that things can't remain the same is when you decide to make changes. Instead of occasionally looking for a new job, you may start to seriously investigate other career opportunities including going back to school or taking on an internship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You feel good when you're just being yourself, and today's your time to shine. The Moon equips you to reach into your heart and truly believe in what you can do. You may have experienced moments of self doubt this weekend but these were momentary set backs to push you to your greatest expression of your talents and capabilities. Today, set a big, brave goal and start working to achieve your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

One thing people know about you (and you know about yourself) is that you have a low tolerance for problems that can be solved, but aren't. You know when it's time to cut something out of your life. You're ready to wipe the slate clean and begin again. Today, it's time to decide how much time you're willing to lose. People may be under the impression that there's plenty of time to get to certain things in the future, but you know better. You're living in the now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

To you, balance means having time with friends, family, work and doing things for yourself. You need people, and when you are able to be around friends, it's soul healing for you. Your friendships help you to be brave in the world. You have a lot of great support from people who love you. You may feel alone, and yet, there's so many signs showing that you're loved beyond measure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're a fierce zodiac sign, and your'e unafraid of doing the things you know make life easier for you. You're interested in making more money. And work is hard, but you always find a way to make things work. You don't give up easily and it shows through your efforts. So today people are going to respect you for who you are and admire you even if they don't say it aloud.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Look at you, so curious about everything in the world. You're eternally curious. You're always searching for information, and you absorb it like a sponge. There's a big universe out there waiting for you to discover it with an open heart and mind. You may not know what path to take at times, but when you ask for the stars to reveal a purpose to you it sets off a signal that makes things happen.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're one of the strongest, most dedicated signs in astrology. And whatever you get, you earned yourself. You don't ask for handouts, but life has been tough for you lately, and it's got you thinking about things differently. Don't be afraid to ask for what you need. Today invites you to act with courage. The universe is ready to open its pocket book and help you find the money you want to start a goal and a big dream.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When it comes to relationships, you like to keep things on the down low. You aren't even one that likes to talk too much with your partner. You prepare to keep your thoughts to yourself. Love is here for you, Aquarius. When the Moon is in Leo, your commitment strengthens and your ability to work well with your partner is highlighted. Today, you may be opening up in a big way. You might even wear your heart on your sleeve.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You've got so much to offer the world. You take a different approach to success; you focus on the spirit, and that's part of what makes you a good teacher. Today you get a lot accomplished, and when you set your mind to get something important done, you find a way to do it. You're unafraid to roll up your sleeves and be in the center of the hard work. With the Moon in a fire sign, you feel eager in your heart to go the extra mile.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.