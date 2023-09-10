Horoscope For Today, Monday, September 11, 2023

The Moon will be in Leo and the Sun in Virgo. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is about leadership, and you'll need to be creative with your approach in guiding others toward a particular vision. With the Moon in Leo, you may feel tempted to roar like a Lion, and while that can be effective in the short-term, it's not a way to get others to fully embody or embrace the dreams you hope they will feel affinity toward. Today learn about leadership; study it and observe what made top leaders successful so you can emulate their approach in your own life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have high standards, Taurus, and you adore luxury comforts in your home, professional life and all around you. Today's Leo Moon encourages you to indulge in simple things that bring you joy. Stock the pantry with your favorite snacks. Buy yourself a heavy, comfy blanket to curl up under at the end of the day from Amazon. It doesn't have to cost a lot of money to feel like royalty; a little bit of extra beauty in your life can leave you feeling like a king.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are such a charmer, Gemini, so when you want or need something, you know how to approach the conversation at a certain angle and get the buy-in. Today, with the Leo Moon in your life you have an added boost of wit that endears people to you. You're funny, helpful and sweet. It will hard for anyone to tell you no today. If you have a request for time-off, or need a favor or just want to do temperature check on your colleagues, this day is the perfect time to do it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's a positive and a negative with becoming public on your social media. On the good side, you get lots of feed back from people who see how you are living your life, and on the negative side, you receive negative comments that challenge your ability to detach and let others be who they are. Today's Moon in Leo invites you to find the right balance between your public and private world. Your introverted nature requires it's me-time, but there's something inside of you that wants to be heard and seen. It's a cosmic dance you'll need to explore.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will be in your zodiac sign for today and part of tomorrow, so the window of opportunity is still open for exploring your personal desires, wants and needs. The Moon represents feelings, so why not review how you feel about your current life's choices. Are there things you'd like to change? What do you think is going well for you and what area of your life do you want to improve?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's so easy to let parts of yourself get lost when you're balancing life, work, family and other obligations. The Leo Moon is here to remind you how important it is to remember who you are in this world. The traits that you often think are unimportant or that others don't notice make you special. Today, try to find a balance between being who you need to be and finding time to foster your inner life so you remain in tune with your individuality and purpose.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are so many new ways to stay beautiful, and you are so tempted to try many of them. The Leo Moon entices you to create a 'want list' of all the things you'd like to try. Today, try not to become overwhelmed with the ads or reels with good advice. Try a system to organize the things you'd like to buy or the diet and wellness tips you want to implement. Make a note in your iphone and save the links or if you watch videos on your laptop, try clipping things and saving the on Evernote.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're tired of being stuck under someone's thumb professionally, and during the Leo Moon you may be thinking a lot about freedom. Today, do a little bit of research on money-making options that interest you. Do you want to create a blog to try affiliate marketing? Or maybe you want to create your own TikTok channel to promote your opinions and ideas? Today, instead of wishing things could be different, decide to put your ideas into action.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are open-minded, yet stubborn when it comes to one rule you've set for yourself in life: you don't ever want to let age become more than just a number. You want to explore the world and enjoy all the things that life has to offer. So today, during the Leo Moon, you decide it's time to take another trip. You want to travel the world. Today check out the latest travel deals to see what promotions fits your fancy. You never know. You may be on your way to a new location soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have a big goal and dream: to retire early in life. You have been thinking about how to go about this and there's only one thing you have concluded — you need to work hard but also take calculated risks or else nothing you want will ever come true. Today's Leo Moon is perfect for acting with bravery and determination. You will want to put down a plan though, and today's perfect for strategizing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is made for love, and that means stepping out of your comfort zone to let someone know the way you feel. The Moon in Leo is about bravery and getting the attention you think you deserve. And since Leo represents your partnership and business relationships, it's the perfect time to love on this area of your life for the purpose of improving your relationships. If you have a business partner whom you've not told you appreciate lately, shoot a small text to say so. If you and your partner haven't had a date night lately, today is perfect for setting a date to go out and have fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are certain areas of your life other people 'see' and it can put pressure on you to be perfect. Have you been cutting corners for the sake of saving time? This Leo Moon helps you to pull back the covers to see the imperfections you've hidden and start to work on improving them. You feel better when you have things organized and under control. It's a lot easier to stay on top of things when you begin the week strong.

