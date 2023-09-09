Love Horoscope For September 10, 2023 — Venus Enters A Critical Degree

Today's love horoscope reveals how passion and purpose can come together when we have learned a few lessons about ourselves during retrograde season. The planet of love, Venus, will be at the 13th degree, and representing the energy of Aries. We are ready to start over again, and to find a way to make things right in our love lives. Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting September 10, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 10, 2023:

Aries

It takes courage to love, Aries. Today's Venus helps you to hit the reset button where you have felt sad about love. With Venus squaring Jupiter, a part of you may not feel like you are ready to fully invest into your relationship. But this presumption may be just a starting point to your ultimate healing. It takes time to overcome the pain you felt from a love that disappointed you. It's important to get back into the dating ring, and enjoy life for what you believe it's worth to you right now.

Taurus

You can be stubborn and once you've decided to love someone you dig your feet deep into the soul determined to be faithful and true to 'the one'. Today, you have high hopes for a happy home, and when you don't feel like you've reached that goal it can deplete you and leave you disappointed. The difference is today's Venus square Jupiter can fool you into thinking that this is all there is in life, and you may not want to try any longer. The stars are reminding you to have faith, and believe that your future is much brighter than this moment.

Gemini

Be direct, Gemini. You have a lot of important things you want to say, but you may not know how to go about doing so. The problem with not speaking your mind is that you're zodiac sign struggles with holding things inside. You benefit from transparency and thrive when you and your partner can be on the same page. Today, you may find it easier to just talk things through in text message to speak your mind honestly. An emoji or two can help soften the message.

Cancer

It's a beautiful thing to start a family, and today you may feel like you're ready to do so. The idea of becoming a parent for the first time is the hardest. You asked yourself if you'll be a good parent, and you hope to never let them down. Today, you may feel happy to know that you and your significant other are on the same page As wonderful as life gets, i'ts always good to remember your memories.

Leo

When it comes to loving others, few are braver than you, Leo. And today you get a sign from the universe that a relationship you are in is meant to be. You may still wonder if things are going to go in a way you desire. Today remind yourself that love is what you make of it. You can plan to succeed and have a beautiful relationship. You just need to be proactively involved.

Virgo

When it comes to high standards, you're the one who has them. You have lists for what you want in a partner, and you are looking to check each item off. Today, however, you learn to hear about others who are alone and not dating. You may decide to let go of being alone and date someone that's reliable and dependable.

Libra

You're a giver, and at times you give up yourself to please others. Don't compromise for love, Libra. With Mars in your sign, you're willing to fight for love, but you may not want to have to put your needs down to hold the relationship together. Mars in your sign pushes you to put yourself first, and that means focusing on self-love. It's a tough decision to put yourself above your partner, and one that you don't take lightly. However, you have to figure out what you want and what lengths will go to get it.

Scorpio

You're such a passionate person, Scorpio. You give of yourself and you don't hold back. You tend to be forthcoming and honest, which is why you're so fierce in love. Today, you have to choose the next phase of your love life. Your partner may want more from you than you feel ready to give. You may be confronted with the need to make a wise decision. In love life: stay or go? While there are always decisions to be made, you have to measure the impact your choices have on others.

Sagittarius

Is it time to move in together? You are ready to take things to the next level and it's enough to make you nervous. Do you keep your place and just stay at their's? Do you want to give up your personal space? These are all important conditions where love may not be enough. Instead of turning a blind eye to your concerns, write them down and talk about it openly.

Capricorn

You have a go-get them attitude, but there are times when even you can't urge someone to do what they are supposed to do. It's a tough problem that is beyond words. You love them and want what is the best for them. Today, things can feel 'too tense' to make a decision; especially if you're not on the same page. Love can survive anything it faces, but what matters is being able to integrate life with what it is you want. And today, if you're unsure, take time to find out.

Aquarius

Try not to take on stress from others today; which can be hard to do when you feel deeply for a person you love. Today, you may sense that your significant other needs more love and nurture than they usually ask you for. You may perceive this as clingy behavior but they may really just love to be around you.

Pisces

You are such a tender soul, so when you discover something about a person, you want to know what this means for your relationship's future. Look deeper into your heart, Pisces. It's amazing what one day can do for a person, and how much you discover each day. Today, you learn to appreciate the value of time when it comes to love. You have a lot of love surrounding you, and people who are drawn to you. Finding love will be easy for you, but you will also want to listen to your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.