3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On September 21, During Sun Trine Pluto

Today brings us an interesting twist when it comes to love. We've got the transit of Sun trine Pluto working for us, and on September 21, 2023, we're going to see how the strong energy associated with the planet Pluto can add to our romantic lives in some very positive ways.

We know and acknowledge that Pluto is about personal growth, change and transformation. Big changes happen when Pluto's influence dominates, and when we have the Sun trine, Pluto, we're talking about BIG changes and positive upgrades. Our lives are about to change, and our love lives will benefit greatly. The best part is that we are responsible for creating a positive situation to enable this change.

Change has been in store for three zodiac signs for months. However, we might not have anticipated how positively it would affect our love lives. What's awesome about today, September 21, 2023, is that we weren't even thinking about our love lives regarding the transformation we knew we wanted for ourselves. The 'upgrade' is an effect, a consequence, and it's a happy one, at that. We do something good for ourselves that changes the romance dynamic in supremely wonderful ways. OK, that's a nice surprise, eh?

Remember, we also have Moon trine Venus today, which kicks the trick right in regarding love. If we are that lucky today, we need to get in touch with gratitude. Even though we are the ones who created the energy that got us where we are today, in love and romance, we need to fuel that machine with gratitude. Sun trine Pluto lets us know that the universe is always on our side if we let it do its thing. We are stardust. We are golden.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on September 21, 2023, during Sun trine Pluto.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel that you've done all the work you need to do for a while and are now ready to enjoy some of the perks that come with your effort. This work is personal. Work on yourself. You have seen love and heartache but are not about to give up. You want more but want to do it the right way, and during the transit of Sun trine Pluto, you'll see that this is an ongoing process, this self-realization thing.

As you progress along the way, you'll see that the people in your life come and go and that the new people seem to be very, very interesting. It's as if you've begun to manifest the 'right ones' into your life, and honestly, you'd be right about that, Aries. And, on September 20, 2023, you'll meet someone who is 'the right one,' and you won't feel on edge or defensive about getting to know them. Something has changed in you; you are more mellow now, and it is very attractive. Like attracts like ... remember that.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What comes as a shock for you today, September 21, 2023, is that you didn't think you could feel the way you do anymore. And on this day, because of the transit, Sun trine Pluto, you shock yourself with immense feelings of love for your long-term partner. You may even laugh over the idea that love may get better over time if one is willing to work to keep it alive.

You have wondered if you have the stamina to maintain such love, and you've even had moments where you thought you might fail, but you didn't, Leo. You rose above the odds and now you are with someone you recognize as the only person you could do all this with. The partner you are with is the one who will last through the test of time. You feel incredible love and warmth for this person today, during Sun trine Pluto.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your life experience has shown you are a person of total commitment or need absolute freedom. Now, you are with someone who reminds you that being with someone else was the right move for you. You are happy being with one person only and being that this person is so special to you and that you are so compatible with them, you know it was the right move to stay with them.

On September 21, 2023, during the transit of Sun trine Pluto, you'll be tempted to do something goofy-romantic like renewing your vows. You feel young and happy when you are in the presence of this lovely person, and on this day, you won't be able to hide your gushy side. You are in love, and the one you love has been with you through thick and thin. More power to you, Libra!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.