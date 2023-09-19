The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Madly In Love On September 20, 2023

Every once in a while, we have one of those days that we cannot deny the importance of, especially when it feels incredibly good and amazingly loving. Wednesday, September 20, 2023, is one of those days.

With the transit of Sun sextile Moon in our midst, we can know that at least three zodiac signs will fall madly in love. Yes, today was made for love, and for some of us, we won't even know what hits us, it's going to be that hard.

Falling in love is a feeling that we don't ever want to stop. Even if we think it's wrong, we want it to continue, because the feeling of falling in love and being super infatuated is unreal. It stimulates our imagination and makes us feel like superstars.

When we fall in love, we don't even feel human anymore; we feel like we're untouchable, celestial — godlike. Falling in love is an experience that everyone needs to have, at least once in this life, and on September 20, 2023, during the Sun sextile Moon, this is really and truly going to happen for many people. Three zodiac signs are more susceptible to the power that backs the Sun sextile Moon, but in all honestly, we're all game on this day.

The truth is, what's the point of falling in love if it isn't MADLY? That's like a halfway experience. All of the fun lies in the idea of losing one's mind, and truly, that's what happens when we fall madly in love. We don't even know our names anymore, it's that bad, and in a strange way, that's the fun part.

Today, we get to have that experience. We're not questioning if it's wrong, right, lasting or heading for nowhere...we're just madly in love and all of this is presented to us by Sun sextile Moon. Get ready for the insanity; mad love is here ... at least for a while.

Three zodiac signs fall madly in love on September 20, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If you feel like your head is swimming on this day, it's probably because you've fallen so head over heels in love with someone that you can't recognize up from down at this point. Today is September 20, 2023, and the one thing you didn't expect to happen today is that which is happening; you've fallen madly in love with your own romantic partner.

It's happening again! During Sun sextile Moon, there's a certain kind of power that occurs that allows couples to fall in love with each other — again. Whatever you guys are doing, you've ended up doing it right, and that going to end up with the two of you really enjoying the heck out of each other on this very day. Perhaps you both 'got over' something and now that it's out of your systems, you can really enjoy the good stuff. Today brings on the mad love. Can you take it? Yes, you can!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whether you are married or single, today is the day that you can't help but fall madly in love with someone else. This isn't the kind of love that you'll risk your relationship for, but you are also not about to deny yourself the feeling.

The feeling today, September 20, 2023, is that of being madly in love with a total stranger. You know it's not real and that it's not going to go anywhere, and that's just fine with you. During the transit of Sun sextile Moon, you're not planning on cheating on your mate, but you are definitely not going to deprive yourself of the fantasy of what this person does to you.

You are smitten all the way; this person has caught your eye and you are thrilled by it. You don't see a future with them, nor do you care. What you love is the moment. You are hurting nobody, and going with the flow. It makes you happy, and why not allow yourself this indulgence?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The only reason you haven't committed yourself to a romantic relationship is that your standards are way too high for any human being to live up to; however, everything evaporates when you come into contact with that one person who knocks your socks off and puts you in a trance of love.

Today, during Sun sextile Moon on September 20, 2023, you will do that thing you do every now and then: you will fall madly in love, and out the window goes your standards and ideals. You don't even care what this person is made of, it's the physical attraction that has taken over and you can't help yourself when it's that bad. Today has you forgetting all that you've worked so hard for when it comes to your self-protection; you will toss it all to the wind and fall madly, deeply, passionately and profoundly in love, today, during Sun sextile Moon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.