The One-Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On September 9

When you have the Moon in Cancer, your insight and intuition grows. Here's a tarot card reading to help guide what you already may know in your own heart on September 9, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got a few tricks up your sleeve today, and it's all the time you've put into personal development. There are no accidents, Aries. The reason why you get all the opportunities is because when you have free time, you make it a point to invest in yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Stay the course, Taurus. You've got a lot of people cheering you on and hoping you will succeed. The good news is today you're on an upward trajectory. Life is coming up for you, and you're ready for it. You've earned this great accomplishment, and now it's your turn to rise to the top of the heap!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

This card comes to you and you know it's a wonderful day. Everything is going to go as you planned it. And if you have a few mishaps, don't let that bother you too much; a good turn around can come from a negative experience. It's a day to remain optimisitc, which is easy for you to do, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your intuition today. There are a lot of things you need to know about life, and it's all locked in your heart. You have a lot of wonderful insight that's coming to you through the universe. You're a child of light, and when the universe speaks, if you're quiet, you'll hear it loud and clear.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is a loving tarot card. If you're single, you are going to meet someone and feel an instant connection. You'll fall in love and things will flow easily. You're going to love having met a person where it seems like you've known each other for an eternity.

If you're in a relationship, this tarot implies it's going to be a wonderful day. Make it a date night where you can enjoy each others company. It's good to be in love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This is a happy tarot card, and it could mean you'll find money in a lot of ways. You can pick up a side job or you might even decide to partner with a friend in a business. You can look into investment opportunities or do something as simple as opening a new checking account that offers money for new customers. Your money making opportunities are here today. Take advantage of them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You need to keep your planner handy. Today your mind may be filled with things to do and you'll miss something if you're not too careful. Try not to overcommit today. There are too many things to catch up on and you will want to stay on top of your A-game.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It's going to feel like a terrible day today, but the good news is that your emotions are hiding a truth: you can get out. Today will be one of those days where the solution is right in front of your eyes. You'll need to relax in order to see that you are still the one in the driver's seat of your life. You've got this!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Things are tight lately when it comes to money, and this tarot card reveals that you're going to feel the pressure is on today. When you get an unwanted or unexpected expense, don't panic. The universe has a funny way of sending what you need when it's time. Keep working hard and be resourceful, you're going to pull through.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Friends are wonderful but this tarot card may mean you'll have a strong meeting of the mind. As they saying goes, if you've not hung up or blocked a person at least one time, are they really your best friend? Today's quarrel may feel intense, but it simply means you're learning to love each other at a whole new level. Say sorry; make up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

There can be problems related to money, according to this tarot card, Aquarius. You have friends and family who may feel unconfident about your spending habits. They may wonder if you are spending more than you need to. Today, consider getting on board with a budget. You might benefit from learning a few positive financial habits from a friend or thought leader.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Rushing into things is not the right thing to do today. You may be feeling optimistic about how things are looking; however, a bit of advice is coming to you through a good friend. Pause long enough to listen. It's always nice when you have someone watching your back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.