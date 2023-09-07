Love Horoscope For September 8, 2023

Today we have a lot going on in astrology, and the focal point for romance involves money, making important decisions related to our living circumstances, and for some zodiac signs, whether or not it's time to change the terms of a relationship.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 08, 2023:

Aries

Pay attention to what a lover does, not only what is said. As you have heard in the past, actions and words must match. So, when Jupiter, the planet of luck, is met with zany Uranus in your financial sector, the way you and a significant other partner over money can be a red flag or a green light. Money tends to be one of the toughest topics a couple can tackle as a team; however, when you can work through your conflicts and differences without attacking each other or passing blame, it can be a great indicator that you have what it takes to make it through the long haul. Consider bringing up tough topics about what you expect a home budget to look like. Bring up your tough questions, especially if you're in the early dating stage or discussing moving in together. Go into things with your eyes open to see what you need to know.

Taurus

You've endured Uranus in your sign, which has tossed you a curve ball a time or two in your personal and romantic life since 2018. Luck and fate lend you a helping hand while Jupiter is retrograde in your sign. Jupiter is moving closer to Uranus, and where you feel restrictions in your relationships, you start to feel more autonomous and free. Today, you learn a new lesson about healthy love. While this energy doesn't feel easy to navigate, the universe is helping you to learn that you can love someone without needing to be in the driver's seat, and you can also learn to be yourself without fearing losing your partner.

Gemini

Break up to make up? That's how your love life may feel lately with Jupiter and Uranus in the sign of Taurus. Today, these two planets bring an unexpected plot twist into your relationship. It's a good day for redefining boundaries and expectations with your significant other. An open, honest conversation can provide you with incredible insights you did not anticipate. If you're single and dating, you could meet a person who is the opposite of anyone you've dated in the past. This may be a refreshing change and bring you a sense of luck in love you've not experienced before.

Cancer

Friendships that become romantic may be the sweet surprise you weren't expecting, but welcome with open arms today. You may find that you like the new dynamic and find it reassuring and safe. It's wonderful when you can step outside your comfort zone and love a friend you've known for a while. Today, areas of love where trust has already been established help you to take new risks in your love life but also your social life too. Today, you see how letting your guard down in friendship could be the romantic opportunity you've been praying for. Thanks, Uranus conjunct Jupiter!

Leo

Work impacts your love life, even when things are going great. Today, you may need a tiny bit of space just to process everything you have in the workplace. While your partner may be anxiously awaiting your arrival so you can go out and have fun, today can bring you a bit of tension where you are detached and feel like you don't have much to offer. Tell your significant other what's going on rather than tough it out and push through. It may be better to fill your love cup with some rest so you can be the lover and partner you know you can be later.

Virgo

Today, it's as though a little bit of knowledge goes a long way. You might find an article about relationships that changes your perspective or hear a TikTok or a YouTube video by clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani on narcissistic relationships. The element of religion or other spiritual matters could have been misused in childhood or by an ex, but today, the blindfolds can come off. Miraculously, you see things for what they are. It's a great day to dive into self-help topics and explore how to heal your heart from pain in the past.

Libra

Today, aim to share openly and honestly what you feel about your love life, relationships and future. Talking with intentionality when you can can bring out the most magical end result. Today's Jupiter conjunct Uranus enables you to seek connection by exposing your deepest and darkest side transparently. The amazing benefit you get with this particular transit to your love life is that these two planets will interact all year. So you have time to explore with your mate ... safely, in our out of therapy.

Scorpio

Today, something shifts in your love life, and it could be that you and your partner decide to take things to a whole new level in love. With Jupiter retrograde, you and your significant other may decide to turn your energy toward your relationship rather than outside. Today is a time for building a future with your partner. it's a good time to talk about what that would look like for you both, including what your expectations are for home, partnership and marriage.

Sagittarius

There is healthy love, and then there is the type of relationship where you can't put your finger on what's wrong because you don't know. During today's Jupiter conjunct Uranus transit, you learn to explore things from a new perspective. Rather than play guessing games, you might find it refreshing to be transparent and vulnerable. A good friend may be able to provide insight into your situation. If you have felt isolated or stuck, talk to someone you trust about what you have been going through.

Capricorn

You are always learning to improve your life and that extends to love and relationships too. If you're currently single, today, you may meet someone and get a kismet experience where it seems you were simply meant to be. There's a brilliant energy coming to your love life this week through the next few weeks. Now that Venus is direct, starting a new relationship can feel easier. It's a great day to find the love of your life.

Aquarius

Today, simple things can feel like big matters, and it's a lot easier to rock the boat in your home life without even trying. Today, it's advisable to avoid conflict if you can. With the transit of Jupiter conjunct Uranus, you don't have to poke the bear to find out what bothers a person or discover what is liked or not liked. The discovery of your mate's personality comes naturally. You can wait and see how you interact with each other during ordinary tasks. Go grocery shopping or browse furniture stores just to see what's there. You'll gain much insight into your potential life mate's personality.

Pisces

Sometimes, you don't have to bring up a topic you want to talk about; it happens naturally without you even trying. Today's Jupiter conjunct Uranus in your communication sector provides you with a unique opportunity to broach a subject that you feel needs to be discussed, but you can't find the right opportunity. Instead of trying to force a matter, ask the universe to create one for you. You will be so surprised how powerful Jupiter can be when you decide to invite the universe to take action in your love life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.