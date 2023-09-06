Horoscope For September 7, 2023 — The Moon Squares Neptune Today

Today, the Moon has completed its Last Quarter Moon phase, and we are at a critical point in astrology where we want to make changes and finish projects or tasks we began at the start of the month. Today, we encounter an obstacle in our cosmic progress. The Moon squares Neptune, the planet of illusions, escapism, and deception.

The warning for all zodiac signs is to be careful when making life-alerting choices. We are still in Mercury retrograde season, making it harder to think clearly. For now, aim toward moderation. Be diligent. Tomorrow, this square will be behind us, and the Moon will enter its home, sweet Cancer, where we can relax and aim toward choices that foster emotional and mental security.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, September 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's good to talk about your dreams, Aries. You can be an idealist; sometimes, your desires get the best of you. You can become lost in a big goal, and it can consume your every waking moment. Today, during Moon square Neptune, you'll need to work harder to remain grounded and focused. It's wonderful to believe in yourself, but making a huge change you can't reverse, like quitting a job or ending a friendship, is only advised once this transit passes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Money and friends don't always mix, Taurus. You love to help others, and when you feel someone has a need, you are among the first to dip into your pockets to pitch in and lend a hand. However, today, you may struggle with the flip side of generosity: materialism. You may want more just because you can have it. Ask yourself what's the reason for your pursuit? Why are you craving so much? Be sure your motives are driven for the right reasons.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pick your passions, Gemini. A passion can be a wonderful escape from the day, and today, your hobby may provide you with a sweet respite from stress and the pressures of daily work and life. Today, however, you'll want to be mindful not to become so focused on alternative realities found in video games or substances. This is what can happen during Moon square Neptune. Be sure to keep both feet on the ground even when your head is lost in the clouds.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past can be a great teacher, Cancer. You are such a sweet soul, and you carry all the good times you've shared with friends and family in your heart. The one thing that this has provided you is happiness. Learning from others has given you emotional intelligence, but you and your vulnerability are on the line today. You can be overly sentimental, which can leave you feeling weepy. Today, during Moon square Neptune, you will wear your heart on your sleeve but try not to get stuck looking in the rearview mirror of life at the expense of being in the present moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Share your passion with others, Leo. You never know where the journey may lead. Today, of all the zodiac signs who benefit the most from Moon square Neptune, that would be you. Today, you get the ego strokes you crave, you hear the compliments you need, and it's a wonderful boost to your self-esteem.

Today helps you to reach new heights in life. You can be creative, and you find an outlet for anything that makes you feel down. It's overall a happy day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your partner could quickly become your greatest cheerleader. You are a giver, so it's a wonderful feeling when someone else wants to give to you. There's a strong push toward being perfect during Moon square Neptune. But being perfect doesn't win you any rewards. It can hurt you in the long run by making you tired or feeling like you can't measure up. When you feel like helping someone, remember that kindness is a service to others and a pathway to learning when to stop. Listen to your emotions. When giving no longer feels like living, that's when you know it's time to stop.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's good to remain healthy, and making better choices each day encourages you to seek wisdom and to find your life purpose more authentically. Today, you want to guard your heart against things that put you in a position of compromise. Don't idealize others or think of people as being superhuman. And when you feel like you need to compromise, consider what's best for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Art can be a pathway to greater creativity, Scorpio. There's a lot of intensity coming to you today through transit Moon square Neptune, and it can make you feel alive like you haven't felt in years. Today, secrets can come out; you may even find it refreshing to know you're not alone through the shared pain you discover with others. It's a day to be vocal and open and to see where the universe leads you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Home is wherever you feel at peace, Sagittarius. Today, with the Moon square Neptune, it's as though the heavens open for you, and you find a wonderful place in time where you learn from the universe itself. Things to do today include reading books on spirituality and meditating. Open yourself up to what your higher power wants to teach you. Be willing to learn and grow from the inside out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Talk about your desires, and then set your daily routine in order so that you can achieve your goals. Emotions are so crucial to making it through each day. When the Moon squares Neptune, you may feel out of sorts to a certain extent. This is where there's power in friendship. Your friends can help you to understand the internal conflicts you face. Remember to listen to feedback, and what you can't use, let it go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Invest in things that make you happy, Aquarius. Detach from the things that don't make sense to you. You may not always feel like you're a part of the group today, but take this in stride. Rejection helps you to find the group meant for you. Be yourself and realize that those who share your ideals are worth waiting for.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're so easygoing, but you have dreams and are ambitious, too. Today, during Moon square Neptune, your drive kicks into high gear. You want to be in charge and are your own boss, Pisces. You can strive to be a powerhouse, but don't step on any toes along the way. Show compassion to others, and remember that those you help on the journey will be there for you when you need them because they remember your kindness.

