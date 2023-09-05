Love Horoscope For September 6, 2023

Every day is a chance to restore hope in your relationships. Today's love horoscope for each zodiac sign reveals how the Sun highlights an area of our lives on September 6, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, September 06, 2023:

Aries

You're such a romantic soul, so it's good for you to make time for love, Aries. Today's Sun in Virgo highlights your daily routines, prompting you to plan a date night instead of getting together with your partner spontaneously. With Venus speaking to the Sun, you should anticipate cooperation from your partner. Brainstorm ideas to find things you would like to do.

Taurus

You love it when your home life is in order, and you feel good about taking on new projects when you feel confident that they will go forward without any problems. Today's Sun, sextile Venus, makes working on your home a labor of love. Your family and desire to make things cozier for the people you care about will motivate you to work hard and get things done.

Gemini

Talk things over, Gemini. Things at home may not be the way you want them to be, so the best way to handle the tension is to talk about it with your partner. With Venus direct speaking with the Sun, you are positioned to make a positive impact when communicating problems openly. Today, discussing chores and finances related to family and auto activities is best.

Cancer

With the Sun in your communication sector having a positive relationship with Venus in your wealth sector, it's a great time to start planning for the future. You can establish a starting point where you come together as a team with a shared mindset on paying bills or handling assets.

You want to invest money wisely and want a partner who is on the same page about the future. Today, wealth is an excellent topic to discuss and see where you and your partner's money management style differs.

Leo

Gift-giving and receiving are a type of love language for you, Leo. Today, the little things in life touch your heart in a way. Knowing that your partner remembers your favorite treat or appreciates your style helps you feel seen. Likewise, you can significantly exchange the same energy when Venus and the Sun partner. Today, love is a form of wealth!

Virgo

You tend to the details, Virgo, that's what you do, and you do it well. Today, you will want to set aside the things you have held on to that remind you of your ex. You may not like to push aside strong memories of the love you cherish, but it's the only way to be free to move forward and experience new relationships. The details of life are in your hands, so do what you know is best for your love life and your future.

Libra

You're someone who cherishes friendships, and if you have an ex whom you can keep in touch with, you have no problem doing so. You can make a great ex as a friend because you're there to listen and show support. You can exercise firm boundaries. But this isn't always easy for others to do, and you may find it necessary to strengthen the limit you have set with a former lover who may wish to get back together. If not, in your future, you may need to step aside and wait to see if things can improve.

Scorpio

You're the type of lover who desires respect, and without feeling appreciated, you don't know if love can thrive. You may be in your relationship where you wonder if your partner can be your life mate or if you should fall back into the friend zone. Things that bother you manifest more today to help you decide if this relationship is for you or one you can work on to improve and make it better.

Sagittarius

Your partner can be a source of comfort when the world seems too hard to take right now. You've got the Sun impacting your career and social status, so the pressure to perform is on at work, and you feel it. It's a good day to spend time doing leisurely activities with your partner and to listen to their advice. You may find it easy to hear things you need to know from someone who loves you. Your heart and mind are more open and receptive to the kindness from the people you love.

Capricorn

You love to learn, and you desire to grow with your partner. You long to be a power couple and find that your mate brings out a side of you that no one else does. Today's Sun sextile Venus invites a pleasant energy to your love life. You can explore uncharted territory as a team and find a way to make a future vision as a couple. Who knows? You could become an influencer on social media if you wanted to.

Aquarius

You are always thinking futuristically, so you're all ears when it comes to ensuring your loved ones are taken care of. Today's Sun sextile Venus invites you to look into inheritance topics: wills and estates. If you still need to set things up for your family, like life insurance or who will make important decisions about the children should something ever happen to you or your partner, today is a good time to do so.

Pisces

You are a giver, Pisces, and when it comes to love, your life, heart and soul are an open book. Today, the charitable and generous side of your personality shines brightly in your relationship. You may find it hard not to help your significant other accomplish a goal. Today could be a day where you buy things they need to start their own business or decide to help them to believe in themselves enough to take the first step toward a dream they want to see come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.