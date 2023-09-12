3 Zodiac Signs Experience Greater Peace On September 13, 2023

Sometimes, life goes fast; other times, it moves slowly. There are days when we need to deliberately slow down for our intent and purposes.

As Mel Robbins states in her latest podcast, 'The Power of the Pause," you, too, are being called at this time to take a closer look at the parts of your life where you will benefit from going slower.

Allow your relationships to unfold more organically, take slower walks in the park and enjoy the fresh air, eat your food more calmly, and so on. What can you do to pause and ground yourself?

The concentration of planets in Virgo is the main astrological event of the day. Sun, Mercury, and Moon are all here to teach the world about the wisdom of Virgo power.

And with the New Moon just a day away, now's the time to be extra deliberate about your actions and know how the consequences will affect you, whether in a good way or bad.

Also, if you have been struggling with your mental health lately, now's a good time to brave the shadow and look at the core of your problems. How can you drain your subterranean wound if you won't even take a hard look at it?

Some of you will definitely benefit from working closely with a therapist to help you unravel these threads. But if you are short of cash or do not wish to work with an unknown person with such personal matters, mental health workbooks are your next best friend. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 13, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 13, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today will be an extremely productive day for you. All your plans and chores will get done on time, and then you will have more than enough left to socialize with your friends or invest in your hobbies. You may even celebrate the good day with your favorite people at a good restaurant!

Sun in Virgo and Mars in Libra are in your corner today. Blend these energies to be more conscious of your actions and decisions. Fairplay is not just a word in the dictionary, and “all is fair in love and war” turns out to be untrue when the consequences backfire on you.

If you feel called to, journaling your feelings about who you are and what you stand for is indicated for you today. What do you consider honorable? What do you think is deplorable? What do you think separates you and your soul tribe from the rest of the world? How do all of you contribute to the well-being of the greater whole?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be careful of the people you talk to today. Some people may spread false rumors or twist your words into something that harms you. If your intuition tells you to walk away from someone, make an excuse and leave. A bathroom break never sounded this good.

Weirdly enough, Mars in Libra is in your corner today. Libra and Cancer may be at loggerheads with the square aspect between them, but today, this energy will help you rally your efforts and speak your mind clearly. You can lean into this energy even better if you have a few Libra friends around you who naturally channel this energy without realizing it.

Also, do something today that lets your inner child come out and play. You can go to the neighborhood basketball court in the evening and throw some hoops, try out some new outfits in the comfort of your dressing room, or even treat yourself to a waffle cone ice cream and a giant hotdog. Be creative, and let your inner child breathe!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you feel nostalgic today, don't hold yourself back. So what if it's a Wednesday? If you gotta feel the blues, you might as well feel the good blues. Some of you may benefit from going out with your significant other today on a special date and then exchanging stories about your childhood and your favorite TV shows.

The concentration of energy in Virgo is firmly on your side today. Don't pay attention to the naysayers; the universe has your back. Do what feels right to you, and you will continue to reap the rewards. Your hard work is being noticed by all the right people.

Visiting an art museum or a gallery is also indicated for you today. So, if the desire to immerse yourself in something creative strikes you, pull on your boots and go out. The neighborhood thrift stores or artists' fair is also a great place to meet new people without any expectations. A little bit of light-hearted chitter chatter can do much for the soul.

