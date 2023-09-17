The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Great Luck In Love On September 18, 2023

Welcome to the Scorpio Moon. Today is when you go after what you want and don't question it. Today is the day that you trust that your intuitive skills will take you to the right place and you discover that the right place is beside the person who's been on your mind, night and day. It's September 18, 2023, and it's time to get our way, zodiac signs. For three zodiac signs here, 'our way' will be hella romantic. Can't wait!

We are looking at how we deal with our super-emotional solid needs today. Will we be acting impulsively simply because we need answers? Or will we have the discretion to get what we want and need with intelligence and accuracy?

The Scorpio way is the one that always chooses intelligence, and during the Scorpio Moon, we will go for the path that takes us to the best outcome because we will think it all out ahead of time.

Three zodiac signs have been dwelling on this for a long time and on September 18, 2023, it's 'go time' when it comes to making a certain person in our lives our very own. In the same way that Sagittarius has its arrow poised for its target, so goes Scorpio energy. The Scorpion's tail is always alert and ready to strike. The only difference today is that we're not out to hurt. We are here to express deep love and affection.

There are no 'failure' options here today — certainly not in OUR minds, that's for sure. So, with visions of success, we state our intentions to the universe and the person we love. We mean business here today, and we're not playing around during the Scorpio Moon.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on September 18, 2023, because they create the right conditions by doing the right thing.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the Scorpio Moon, you feel you have everything you need to present yourself as the perfect partner to the person you wish to be involved with. You recognize that days like this are few and far between, but you are smart enough to know to strike while the iron is hot. If you wait another day, you may lose steam, aka 'confidence.'

However, September 18, 2023, affords you a choice: go after the person you want by impressing them to pieces, OR casually show them who you are in subtle ways. Either way, the road to success is built upon the degree of your confidence. If you love this person and can envision them as part of your life, half the work is done already. Now it's time to get out there and strut your stuff. On your mark, get set ... go!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Scorpio energy is always something welcome in your book and during the Scorpio Moon on September 18, 2023, you'll feel as though you have the world on a string. You know the difference between when you are kidding yourself and when you feel strong and confident about who you are and what you are worth. On this day, you identify with the latter.

You ARE that strong, but you are also seductive and alluring. You don't want to waste all that magic on anybody, either. You want to pour it all into the person you are most attracted to, and you will see how they respond to you today. Libra, it's going to be exactly as you planned. You are a magnet of charm today, and your person of desire recognizes that.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Talk about being in your element. WOW, Scorpio, it's as if September 18, 2023, brings out all of your power ... and you know it. You will feel unstoppable when you get the rush that the Scorpio Moon brings you. That doesn't mean, however, that you will be reckless. You are very well calculated and today is the day you strike. By 'strike,' we refer to you going after the person you love and charming them into a state where they can only see you.

Talk about the power of seduction! You are the ultimate charmer, the one with all the charisma and while this state is temporary, you know when the timing is right. And, on September 18, 2023, the timing will be so right that you won't be able to lose even if you tried. Go, winner, go!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.