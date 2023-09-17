The 3 Specific Zodiac Signs Won't Settle For One-Sided Love On September 18, 2023

Today, we have the Scorpio Moon in our midst and what we know of Scorpio aspects is that they come with a sting. This sting isn't always a bad thing. However, what the Scorpion's tail represents metaphorically, in astrology, is the power of the decision. Will today be the day when we choose the right thing ... or the wrong thing? What will be known on September 18, 2023, is that we will make a choice that will affect our lives and the lives of others, specifically the life of a potential romantic partner.

Today is the day we say NO to that person. We come to our senses for three zodiac signs. We may be right on the edge of making a decision that would have us staying with someone that we're not certain of ... but we will catch ourselves just in time ... like in the Scorpion's tale, seizing the moment. That's how the Scorpio Moon helps us to reject love. It's not so much that we reject love as we save ourselves. We are opting for self-love instead of the love we'd feel compromised in giving if we were to be with the person we do not wish to be with.

Today may not feel 'good,' but it will feel 'right.' when things feel right, a certain kind of relieved clarity comes from it all. We reject love today because we want that clarity, and we know that the only way we can feel like we did the right thing by ourselves is to follow our hearts.

Love isn't what we're rejecting; falseness is what we say 'no' to. We reject being part of something we know won't work for us. We also know we will make the right decision during the Scorpio Moon. These three zodiac signs know what they are doing.

Three zodiac signs won't settle for one-sided love on September 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

One of your first thoughts today will be, 'You have got to be joking.' This sentence will come from your mouth when you realize that someone in your life wants to get back together with you as if your big breakup didn't exist. This person represents some of the worst times of your life. The last thing you'd ever want to do is have ANYTHING to do with them again.

Are they out of their mind? Well, they are trying, that's for sure, and during the Scorpio Moon, it's hard to stop people from going for their dreams. However, being that YOU are someone's dream, you can and will remove yourself from that place of honor. On September 18, 2023, during the Scorpio Moon, you will confront this person with the truth: you aren't interested and can they PLEASE move along?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you'll sign on for is something you don't want. You never have been able to go with the flow when your heart isn't into it and you never will be able to. On September 18, 2023, during the Scorpio Moon, you'll see that someone in your life is assuming something they shouldn't, which is that you are their love. You are NOT their love; they must quickly be educated on this topic.

This person has adopted you as their mate, and it's all in their mind. You aren't connected or bound by fate. You feel offended and slightly disgusted that this person has taken their fantasy this far. Today, you tell them to their face (or through a seriously well-written text) that you are NOT their property and reject whatever they offer. Boom.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Never in a million years would you reject love for love's sake, but on September 18, 2023, you will most certainly reject the love you don't want. And, the reason you don't want it? Because it doesn't suit you, it's ... somebody else's love. While this person is in no pursuit of you, you aren't all charmed by them, so why should you cave to their expectations? They want you, but you don't want them. Is that too much to understand?

It will be quite clear to you during the Scorpio Moon's transit. If it isn't clear to them, you'll end up being 'the bad guy,' and you'll have to set them straight. You aren't rejecting their love. You are simply not accepting it. You never asked for it, so it's not yours to reject. This person is like a stalker to you, and while, luckily, they aren't a real stalker, their love for you means nothing to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.