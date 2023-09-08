The 3 Zodiac Signs Destined To Have The Best Horoscopes On September 9

Have you ever wondered if the Moon in the sky can draw on your emotions and body like the oceans and tides worldwide?

You are being called to pay attention to the Moon's phases now. How do you feel when the Moon is waxing? How do you feel when it starts waning to nothingness? Working with the Moon can unlock your hidden magic. You only have to be adventurous enough to give it a try.

The transiting Moon is traversing through Cancer at this time. This water Moon is here to awaken us to that which hides within. After all, still, waters run deep. So, take some time out today to settle into deep meditation. The messages you unearth through your experience will feel better than any recreational drug you might try.

Also, if you feel extremely melancholic today, take some time out in the evening to write a letter to the universe or whichever higher power you have faith in. Pour your heart (and your tears) on the page and release it into the ether.

Some of you will be graced by dreams that bring you solutions. Others of you will suddenly see things more clearly than ever. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 9, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on September 9, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will be an extraordinary day for you, Cancer! Whether in a relationship, single or trying hard to build your career, you will reap blessings wherever you direct your focus today. The weather won't be able to dampen your spirits at this time.

The Moon in Cancer is the biggest reason behind this good fortune. Its connection to the Sun in Virgo and Jupiter in Taurus adds to the blessings. Take some time out today to listen to your heart. You can stand by a window and just gaze outside as the wind plays with your hair. Soon, you will know (or hear) what you need.

If you feel called to, wear a fire agate or quartz crystal pendant today to boost your courage and confidence. You can carry a chunk of it wherever you go. Maintaining a "jar of dreams" is another thing you can do to help you stay focused on what is important and steer clear of what is not.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's simple, laid-back and mundane for you. You are on the best horoscope list because you need this rest period to recharge your batteries and collect your mind. You may not remember the day once it's over; nevertheless, the blessing will work magic.

Moon in Cancer on the opposite end of the sky is here for you today. While you do not like to dwell too much in your emotions, giving yourself the space to understand what makes you tick and why you feel a certain way about someone or some circumstance will make it easier to decide for your future. Plus, Sun opposite Neptune is here to help you be more creative and get out of a rut.

Some of you will benefit from an incense stick ritual today to bring peace and tranquility into your living space. You can use sage to clear out the energy and encourage positivity to flow in but feel free to use some other fragrance, too, if it aligns better with your wishes and manifestations.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today's a day to focus on the future and decide how to expand your horizons. Some of you will benefit from thinking about your career and higher education. Do you wish to study more? Others of you will benefit from coming up with hobbies or pastimes that will give you an outlet for your creativity. You can involve your significant other in your plans, especially if a creative activity can be done by couples together, like cooking, hiking, dancing and more.

Mars in Libra is in your corner today. Who's your friend? Who's your foe? Sometimes the person cautioning you against impulsive actions may be a better friend than the one who cheers you on to play a "prank" that gives you "jail time.

A quiet evening will be highly beneficial for you today. So, if you feel called to, return home before the night is done and spend some time alone in quiet contemplation. You can use soothing music in the background and turn on the ambient lights around your home to create a moody space.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.