These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Have The Most Beautiful Horoscopes This Week

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for September 11 - 17, 2023. First, here are the messages of the week for everyone. You can hold your fate on your own or give it to another. That's the theme of this week for all of us. Are you the true authority in your own life? Or have you allowed someone else to usurp the throne (whether sneakily or in the brutish coup)?

It is easy to believe that just because someone is successful or famous, they will be able to work the same magic into your life if you follow them blindly or give away your power and life in their keeping. Often, it is not so.

This week's main astrological energies are the New Moon in Virgo on September 14 and Mercury Retrograde ending on September 15. Now's the time to set your intentions and follow through on them. If you have contemplated a plan of action regarding something important in your life, don't let fear stop your footsteps.

If you feel called to, adopting a meditative practice in your daily life is highly recommended at this time. It can be something as simple as a five-minute breath meditation right before bed or something more complex as a visualization meditation done three times a week. Some of you will benefit from holding onto an amethyst crystal while you do the same.

Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the most beautiful weekly horoscopes this week:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you are well-positioned this week for good luck and blessings. You need to be careful, too, because your good fate is attracting parasites your way who want to trick you into giving your good fortune to them, leaving you with nothing. Don't jump to conclusions after every conversation or rumor you hear. This is why you are on the best horoscopes list this week. You needed to know this.

Venus conjunct Juno will positively impact you this week, even though they are in Leo and technically in your blind spot. Cherished memories and charming individuals will come your way. Just be on your guard when the transiting Moon traverses through Libra later in the week. If there's a chance you will get into a fight or argument, remember these moments can bring people together with the right communication in place.

If you feel called to, journal your feelings this week about all the things and people you want closure from. The more you hide from the triggers, the worse they will get. Once you face them head-on, they will quickly lose their charge.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Where do you want to go? Where do you want to stay? These are the questions of the week for you, Capricorn. You are at a crossroads in your life right now where you are fairly certain that you know which path is the right one for you. You haven't gotten far enough on this path yet to be out of the danger zone of getting convinced otherwise. So continue paying close attention to your actions, thoughts opinions and you will be fine.

The New Moon in Virgo on September 14 will profoundly impact you this week. Given that the Sun and Mercury are also in Mercury at this time, don't be surprised if all this Earth energy boosts your power somehow. You may benefit from a ritual bath to sink into this energy. Also, a trip to clear your mind is indicated for you this week. It doesn't have to be somewhere far-fetched or expensive, but it does have to be somewhere that will help you leave behind your stresses and burdens. If you feel called to, go solo. If you take other people with you, spend at least some time every morning by yourself so you can think in peace and silence.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sweet things and surprising experiences are in store for you this week, Leo. Are you ready to have your mind blown? Some of you will meet someone from your past, maybe a childhood friend, an ex or even a teacher from primary school, who will drop a nugget of wisdom that will stick with you. Others of you will feel loved and want to show love in return so the haze of romance stays strong and beautiful.

The beginning of the week will be perfect for this because of the transiting Moon in Leo. You are set up with Venus and Lilith for some powerful experiences. Continue to be in your power and strive confidently, and you will be fine. Purple is lucky for you this week; being more careful with your spending is also indicated. In the case of the latter, ask yourself if you will benefit from your shopping spree somehow or if it's just a ruse to forget your sorrows. Comfort foods tend to have a better effect on a sorrowful heart.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.