The love horoscope for Sunday, September 3, 2023 reveals how today's energy shifts in reaction to how the planets are interacting with one another and the universe.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, September 03, 2023:

Aries

Whew, you made it, Aries. The last few months have been intense with Venus retrograde in your passion and romance sector. Today, as she returns to normal, you start to do the same. Today, a current relationship can begin to progress into less stressful territory; a new relationship can start at this time if you're single. There's a lot to look forward to, and today's perfect for celebrating love.

Taurus

It's always nice when you can see progress in your home and family life, and now that Venus is direct, you may begin to see harmony return to the place you consider most sacred. Today, do something that helps to create the tone and mood you need when you come home. Aim for the comforts that give you a sense of security. Stock the fridge with your favorite foods and enjoy some quality time relaxing on the sofa with the one you love.

Gemini

Less communication and more connection, Gemini. Now that Venus is direct in your conversation sector, the misunderstandings that have become prevalent since July can begin to ease down. It's been a whirlwind for you, Gemini, and as one of your love languages is quality conversation, this celestial break is a welcomed reprieve. Today, you begin to see improvements, but remember Mercury retrograde is still going on until the middle of the month. Hang in there, things are getting better, but not fully just yet.

Cancer

While money cannot buy you love it can help you to purchase the things that solves problems and causes friction in your relationship. Today's Venus direct begins to lay the foundation of security you've longed for since July, and it's a good thing. You may see your financial situation improve and when you get money coming in, it won't leave as quickly as you had received it. It's bye-bye Venus retrograde time, since you won't have to endure this again for another two years.

Leo

Yay, you survived Venus retrograde in your sign, and while you didn't necessarily like having your love life go through so many changes, this season was one of growth for you. A relationship may have been restored back to normal. You may have gained a new perspective on yourself and what you want and need in love. Now that the planet of love and beauty begins to work her way through your sign completely, you can begin to implement what you've learned to improve your relationships, your appearance and the world around you.

Virgo

It's nice when the universe removes fake friends and false lovers from your life. You may find that the phone doesn't ring, the text message notification doesn't beep, and the emails don't come in from a toxic ex who seemed to be unable to get over your breakup. Now you can heal, and you can recover from the painful past that you recently went through. Today begins your Day 1, from a loss of love, and when Venus enters your sign at the end of this month, you get to experience a Venus return, and perhaps you will meet someone new, too.

Libra

Sometimes you fall for your best friend and realize that you really should have kept things the way they were. Today, as Venus begins to trek through Leo, and her retrograde is over, emotions about a relationship that started in July may begin to slow down. It's time for reflection and to rethink romance. You may decide to stay together and work through the transition you're feeling or return to the friendzone and enjoy your relationship with the safety of platonic love. Whatever you decide to do, love is starting to shift and you're ready for it.

Scorpio

Mutual respect is the goal, Scorpio, and when you sense someone does not care for your feelings, it hurts, and then later you may feel angry. The sense of being betrayed in this way by someone you love was tolerated for a bit, but now with Venus stationing direct, you may be ready to let a lover go because they don't know how to appreciate you the way you need them to. Today could be the day you have 'the talk' but you already know what you need. While you may put down an ultimatum, this is the time where you're ready to pull the plug and walk on.

Sagittarius

You aren't the type of person who sits passively waiting for your relationship to get better simply because you want it to. You buy books, and listen to podcasts and watch YouTube videos or TikTok reels to learn and grow. You want to do your part and make things right because you're emotionally invested. Today's Venus changing back to her normal motion means that you're able to integrate everything you've studied and analyzed within yourself. You're a powerful psychologically-aware being, who uses their lessons to make things right in love.

Capricorn

It's hard for you not to jump in and help someone you love when you see them in need. It doesn't matter if you've been dating a short period of time or many years, your person is someone you want to care for, and you do it. So when today's retrograde Venus comes to an end, your pocket book begins to open a bit to show your significant other that they aren't alone. You'll buy the groceries to help hold them over until payday, and perhaps you'll fill their car with gas too. You're a partner, and you're ready to show them who you truly are.

Aquarius

Today, Venus direct brings love back into focus for you, and instead of feeling a certain way for someone and keeping it secret, you're ready to let your emotions show. Today you're an open book when it comes to love. You're expressive and optimistic. Even rejection doesn't scare you. You simply want to enjoy all the things that life has to offer with your special someone, and if they need time to think things through (thanks to retrograde season) you are OK with waiting.

Pisces

You love to see the people you care about in a good place, and you prefer to be the giver in a relationship. While Venus retrograde was in motion you were the one who needed more than you typically care to ask for. But, thankfully, now that Venus is back to her usual activities, you'll be able to show your partner how incredibly thankful you are. All the love and support you received is going to be returned in double measure!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.