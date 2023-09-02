The Horoscope For Saturday, September 3, As Venus Retrograde Finally Ends

Today may still feel a bit intense for us as retrograde season continues. Jupiter retrograde starts tomorrow, but Venus now provides us helpful assistance as she ends her rx cycle this year. We will not experience another Venus retrograde until March 2023.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, September 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love to try new things, Aries, but even you enjoy settling into your comfort zone occasionally. With the Moon entering the zodiac sign of Taurus mid-morning, your attention turns toward luxury, simplicity and a bit of fun. Today, schedule time to do things that are earthy and sensual. Spend time in nature. Enjoy a healthy and hearty meal. Activate a sensory experience by lighting a scented candle or picking up a bouquet of flowers for your desk. Slow the pace and enjoy life for a moment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Lucky you, Taurus. The Moon enters your sign today, where it will spend the rest of the weekend. The Moon is exalted in your sign, which means you can expect today to be a joyous day. The Moon encourages you to focus inward, and with the retrograde season in high gear, tuning into your heart will have your actions align with the universe perfectly. Anticipate a cosmic download from your higher power, giving you emotional clarity and insight into a situation. Use today to do a few things that help you to connect with your inner child: writing, journaling, meditation, grounding exercises and play.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Oh, oh. Gemini, for all your mutable energy, the Moon in Taurus can bring out your more stubborn nature. Today, under the Taurus Moon, it is recommended to concentrate on a task until it is done. Since Taurus rules things like food, earth, leather and real estate, if you have a garden you want to plan before the winter comes or have something Earth-related to work on, such as woodwork or a home improvement project, the next two days are perfect for buying what you need and getting the job done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're a true friend, and once you've decided to allow someone into your circle of trust, there is no looking. You love getting to know people well and appreciate how time can help you grow closer to each other. Today's Moon entering Taurus allows you to share your love with people in your life that you consider your best friends. The next few days are perfect for planning a get-together that creates lasting memories. Attend a play or go to the movies. Check out a local ceramic paint store or stop by a craft shop and grab items you need to make something you can have in your homes to remember each other by.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You have high regard for others, and you only expect the same from people in your life, especially those you work with. Today, the Moon entering Taurus allows you to reap what you have earned by hard work and effort. Today, your social status and career sector are activated, and it can feel good to know colleagues and your boss appreciate you. You might receive a token of appreciation this week or discover that a decision-maker likes your work ethic and wants to prepare you for a promotion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be honest when you're asked for an opinion. Today's Moon enters your personal philosophy sector, and you may find yourself 'on the spot' when sharing your feelings and thoughts. Although speaking when you anticipate hurt feelings may be complicated, it is essential to prioritize honesty. Telling a white lie to save face could backfire on you. So, rather than smooth things over with agreeableness, just be you — clear, honest, and concise.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Plan, Libra, even for the less than desirable topics like death and inheritance matters. Today's Moon entering Taurus allows you to revisit your plans for the future. As a Libra, you like to ensure others are taken care of, and your relationship-oriented mindset is firmly supported when the Moon is in the Taurus sign. Work on things that you still need to complete related to emergency planning, like who will have access to passwords or bank accounts should you be unable to do so. Consider reviewing your life insurance policy and benefactors and put documents in a safe place that's easy to access for the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are a sensual being, and when the Moon is in Taurus, your sector of partnerships, it moves your heart to think about the permanence of relationships and what you want from a mate. Today, you can ponder the seriousness of love and what it means to commit to one person. If there's a particular vision for your future that you've yet to talk about with someone you're dating, today's perfect for feeling out the situation to see if you're on the same page.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to have a routine that supports the type of life you want to live, and while you're more than willing to be agreeable and flexible, it's also important to be stubborn at times. Regarding your schedule and the things you need to fit into your daily routine, today's Moon Energy allows you to create a new plan you can stick to. You may want to include time for meditation, journaling, and working out — and have time with a friend who enjoys the same things you do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You love to succeed, and you may even romanticize the idea of success on some grand scale. The Moon entering Taurus brings out your creative edge, and this is perfect for while you still have Pluto retrograde in your sign. Today, revisit old ideas for a business plan you have once considered implementing. Make time to go back to square one to find an improvement for work, your professional life and what you need to do to reinvent yourself in more robust and powerful ways.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's all about family for you today, and while you love your autonomy and personal space, you may decide to socialize and be around your relatives for some good, old-fashioned family fun. If you have a BBQ scheduled or plan to power walk the mall with a parent or cousin, this is the weekend to build solid memories with relatives. Remember to take lots of pictures, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's a deep side of you, Pisces, where just being around you heal people. You aren't always the chatty one, but when the Moon enters Taurus, you enjoy long conversations and getting to know others better. Your listening ear is ready to hear everything someone in your life needs to say. You are empathetic and kind and enjoy being a supportive friend during this time of need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.