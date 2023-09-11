Why Friends May Seem To Ignore These 3 Individual Zodiac Signs On September 12, 2023

If you are one of the three zodiac signs that may experience a feeling of being outcast or ignored on this day, there's a cosmic reason for it, and it may not be all that bad ... or lasting. On September 12, 2023, our Moon will be Waning in Leo, and what that means is that it is at this time when people are quite simply into their own thing.

This is a time for the acquiring of knowledge; it's very serious and it can be life-changing, but it may not be personal for those of us who take it very personally, especially when we notice that our friends are just not paying us any attention. Note: They are into their own thing. It's real. We must give them their space.

Now, giving a friend their space might not exactly work for us, as we may be feeling needy or desirous of their company. It's OK, we will have their attention and their company soon enough. What this transit, the Waning Moon in Leo, will do for us is that it will remind us that we are not the center of the world which is OK. We may feel humbled by that idea, but it really doesn't matter; we can't fight the cosmos, and today, the cosmos wants to deliver inner knowledge. Some will grab it, and some will ignore it. And some, like us, will wonder what's going on around us.

For the three zodiac signs that will feel ignored during the Waning Moon, we might see this as our chance to think things over. Perhaps being alone is a good thing; maybe being ignored isn't as personal as we think it is. This is where the learning process that occurs during this lunation takes a turn; we didn't think that we'd be in on it, and yet, here we are, learning how to deal with friends whom we believe are ignoring us. They are merely into their own thing, and we will come to accept that. It's OK.

Zodiac signs whose friends seem to ignore them on September 12, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Everybody learns and grows at their own pace, and you are well aware of this fact, however, during the Waning Moon in Leo, on September 12, 2023, you won't understand why it seems that everyone in your life 'has something to do' just at the moment you happen to want to do something 'with' them.

They need their space, right now, Cancer, and they will tell you so. You may not understand this at first, but it will catch up to you. You've seen this in your own life, where you are the one who needs to be away from people, but you didn't expect your friends to actually be this way, towards you, on this day. It's fine and you'll come around to accept what's going on. People are in their own heads on this day, as you have been so many, many times before. This is a thing you understand, so lighten up and give them their space.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the first time in a long while, you feel great, and whenever you feel this good, you want to party. You want to be social and chatty, aggressive and friendly. And the last thing you expect is to be turned down, which, unfortunately, is the case on September 12, 2023, during the Waning Moon in Leo. The upside is that it's not personal, but the downside is that you feel rejected and ignored. Don't worry, Virgo; don't take any of this to heart.

It's just bad timing for your great moon to clash with the introspective moods of friends, but they need their moments, and their moments have nothing to do with being social or partying. You'll have your day, so hang on a little longer, but most of all: do not take their disappearance personally. It's not personal.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Just because you have an incredible idea today that requires the attention of friends, does not necessarily mean that those friends are there for you. That doesn't imply that they wouldn't want to be there with you on any other day, but on September 12, 2023, during the Waning Moon, these folks are busy. They have their own lives to tend to, and being that you're friends, they expect you to understand.

What takes a turn for the worse on this day is that you don't understand why they aren't dropping whatever it is they are doing to be with you, as you have let them know that you would really like to be with them. You feel ignored and let down, but honestly, it's only you who is letting yourself down. Just leave your people be; everyone needs their own space from time to time. You certainly need it at times, so try to understand that everything really is OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.