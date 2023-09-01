Horoscope For Today, September 2, During Moon Conjunct Chiron

Today's horoscope for today, September 2, 2023 brings out a side of us that we need to grow and become a stronger person inside. Here's how things work for us during the healing Virgo season while we have a determined Moon in Aries.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You love to get things done, Aries. Today one thing you'll want to watch out for is impulsiveness. As the Aries Moon connects with Chiron, the wounded healer, you could have a strong reaction to something someone says, and try to fix it. Instead of jumping into high gear, Aries, hear the true meaning behind the words that are spoken. May sound like half of criticism, but an observation is simply an observation. You get to decide what is you need to do not anyone else.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't jump into something you aren't familiar with, Taurus. It's good to acquaint yourself with a matter before committing. You may trust someone comparatively, but even good friends can end up disagreeing with each other under certain circumstances. For today, you will learn to embrace the unknown. It may be difficult at first since you like to have a little bit of control over your situation, but trust is on the line and the universe is there to give you the help you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're a charming friend, Gemini. Today's Aries Moon is the perfect reason to catch up with people you don't get to see that often. You will be surprised at how easy it is for a true friendship to fall into place even after not speaking to each other for such a long time. You can pick up right where you left off, boosting your mood and theirs. It's a wonderful time to highlight what an amazing friend you can be, and someone special will be touched that you decided to reach out to see how they are doing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You put your heart and soul into the work that you do, and today's Aries' Moon brings out your tenaciously competitive side. You channel all your energy into work that you love, and because today's Moon speaks with Chiron in Aries, too, your efforts are healing for you. It's as though you find healing and hope by completing a project. Your productivity is a symbol of your resilience and pride.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Quick and easy, that's how you need your information today. With the Aries Moon gracing your educational sector, your mind is open and eager to digest information of all forms. If you're attending a lecture or business strategy meeting, good for you! It's a great day for hearing intriguing ideas and learning from others. But if you don't have something academic on today's agenda, plan to do something that stimulates your mind. Look into the newest launch of educational apps and download a few on your cell phone to use when you have free time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Don't give away the farm, Virgo. During the Moon in Aries, you can be quick to give and later realize you should have held off until later. Today, when you are considering donating to a charitable organization, see if there's a fundraiser with a donation match that you can participate in instead of writing a check and sending it off. You may help the cause in a greater way when partnering with someone who is interested in helping others exceed their fundraising goals.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Quick love, Libra. Today's horoscope brings a boost to your relationship sector where you find your passion once again. It can be so nice to feel your heart beat in a way it hasn't for some time. You might fall in love with an idea, a person or with your family. Embrace this fresh feeling. Read poetry. Watch A Midnight Summer's Dream on Peacock, Tubi or Pluto for free.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Finish it and leave, Scorpio. Today the best tasks to target are those that are simple to complete and leave no loose ends. Today's Aries Moon keeps you on your toes eager to jump into projects that aren't overly burdensome or complex. Best advice for today is to divide what you need to accomplish this weekend and sort it by priorities and simplicity. You'll be so glad to cross things off of your to-do list.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's all about the romance, Sagittarius. Today's emotions get channeled into creativity and art. You might not have a muse to ignite your artistic side today, but when the universe gives you the Moon in Aries it super charges your imaginative side. Give yourself food for the mind that helps you to be stimulated for idea generating. Go for a walk. Spend time in nature. Do something that you don't ordinarily do to spark a fresh point of view.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today you work hard for family, and it shows. You have an amazing knack of bringing people together in a short amount of time. So you didn't plan ahead for the weekend? That doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a BBQ with your close friends and relatives. Call and text to see whose available to enjoy some quality leisure time with games, music and fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today you may need to exercise a bit of caution before shooting out a passionate email in response to something you've read. You will want to be careful not to overreact or do things that you regret. Instead of shooting off at the hip in the name of honesty, leave things in the draft folder and let your mind think about it for a few days. You might change your approach and entire tone. It's amazing what one day can do!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

One more day for you to remain in the red zone when it comes to spending. The Moon in Aries continues to be a threat to your frugal side. Stick to your budget, Pisces. And, if you need a friend to hold you accountable, tell them your spending limit and make a game of it. You can let them help you say no to the things you think are perfect now, but they can be bought when on sale.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.