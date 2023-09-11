3 Individual Zodiac Signs May Have Mixed Emotions This Week

This week, and we have a lot of cosmic energy that 'means well' but may come about 'the hard way. We're looking at how Mars and Pluto affect our lives and how we may have to deal with things we've either been putting off or simply do not want to look at. This is a week of confrontations, and some of those moments may be with us, looking at ourselves in the mirror.

There's a lot of 'squared' energy vibrating around us, and for three zodiac signs in particular, it may prove to be almost too much at times. We'll be 'in our heads' for much of this week, tackling private and personal issues.

The Moon will sextile Mars and then square Uranus, and when these transits work together, we end up feeling frustrated. We envision an outcome, and yet, that outcome doesn't come to us in any kind of easy way. As we progress, we come upon the New Moon in Virgo, which will have us feeling very uptight and picky about our physical surroundings. We want to change our locations, homes, and living spaces during this time because we continuously find fault with what we have.

Mercury will thankfully be going direct after its retrograde, which should help us to understand whatever it is that's going on. However, that may not be enough to get us out of the romantic funk coming over these three zodiac signs during Venus square Jupiter.

This is a week when we overthink things to the point of confusion, and we end up feeling worse for our efforts. Still, all efforts bear fruit. We can relax in the idea that while this week may be rough, we will eventually sort it all out.

Three zodiac signs may have mixed emotions this week:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a lot of fiery energy around you this week, and while you like to transmute this kind of energy into something positive and creative, you'll also find that you are picking up on a lot of resistance. At first, you may think that others around you simply can't get with your program, and then around midweek, you will realize that you're at the heart of it and that if you are up against an obstacle, you might BE the obstacle that stands in your way.

You may feel a little too pushy, mainly because you think you are both right and have 'the better way' of doing things, but that doesn't change how others perceive you. As Mercury goes direct, you'll feel the tension easing up, and that's when you may want to make your move.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your mind may be playing tricks on you this week, as you may delve into a bit of paranoia as the Moon squares Pluto and makes you feel you're being ignored. Pluto energy comes to you in its many forms this week, and you can't help but feel uneasy about your direction.

Another thing that might occur this week is a sense of discomfort as if your surroundings are suddenly not good enough for you. You may feel a bit of wanderlust, as if 'the great outdoors' were calling you, and yet here you are, unable to get out there. During Mercury's direct motion, you may feel relief as both your body and mind seem to relax to a degree. The Moon goes through many phases this week and so do you Cancer.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon in Virgo brings all your stress to a head this week, as you feel like you need a break from the tension of work and your romantic life. It's not that anything is going wrong, but you are on edge. With all of this Mars and Pluto energy stirring you up, you can't help but feel like you will start screaming at any moment.

You might even want to throw in a primal scream just to get some of that frustration out. Life seems to ease up for you towards the end of the week, Scorpio, and you will get a chance to get yourself back on track. Letting it all out is key; don't withhold or repress your emotions. Primal scream if you need to. Mercury direct helps you focus more as the week comes to a close.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.