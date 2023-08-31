Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For September 1, 2023

The Moon changes zodiac signs today, and now we are entering an entirely new energy. Here's how the Aries Moon affects your zodiac sign starting September 1, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, September 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Aries, you're the first sign in the zodiac, and one of your best personality traits is your childlike heart. It's rare for any life experience to spoil your optimistic spirit, and that's what people love about you. You're a breath of fresh air today, but one thing you'll want to do is safeguard your mind from the things that can cause you to become cynical. Rather than fall down the rabbit hole on social media where celebrity gossip or problems with the world can depress you, go for positivity quotes and juicy tidbits from thought leaders. Fill your mind with 'the good stuff.' It's what will keep your positive thoughts flowing!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Whew, Taurus. This tarot card is a positive sign, especially if you're in the middle of some hefty decision-making this week. In reverse, the Tower indicates you miss a problem before it becomes messy. You are one of those zodiac signs who thinks things through not once but multiple times. So, if you have to make a move, do what you always do — listen to your gut and follow your instincts. With this being the peak of the retrograde season, exercise caution. As long as you do your due diligence, get advice (and follow it), the universe seems to think things will go nifty. You're getting the green light, so it's 'all clear'.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You're the social butterfly of the zodiac, aren't you, Gemini? You love to hang out with your friends to spill some tea and encourage and lift the people you love. Today's tarot card is the Three of Cups, which means it's time to embrace the joys of friendship and solidarity with others and celebrate the fact that you have some incredible people in your life. You don't have to throw an all-out party to show friends you love them. Why not do something creative? Whip up a keto-friendly cake you saw on a Facebook reel and save it for your best friend. Or instead of ordering a pizza and watching Dungeons and Dragons or Naruto Shippuden alone, pick up what you need for a 3 item dinner you thought would be cool to try on TikTok and invite a best friend to join you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Airplane mode on your cell phone can become your new best friend today, especially if the updates about Hawaii and Hurricane Idalia have kept you worrying about people in the world at night. The Nine of Swords reversed, indicates that you may be struggling with strong emotions that could spike up your stress response lately. Instead of becoming frozen with fear, use today to take action. Pick up a few items you can drop off to a nonprofit, like the Red Cross, that sends items to victims affected by various natural disasters.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

To be beautiful, you know, requires a glow radiating from the inside out. Even though some may call your quest for excellence a form of vanity, you know it's much more than that. You want to feel secure and confident. You do this by wearing and dressing the best you can, but you also want to know that if an emergency happens, you have the money you need to take care of business — and not feel stressed about finances. Today's Queen of Pentacles is putting income on your radar. You already know the economy is tight lately, but there may be a few things you've not thought of to save a penny. Check out blogs on the subject, and if you haven't listened to a recent podcast on frugality, download an episode of Frugal Friends Podcast to listen to while you're working out or subscribe to NerdWallet's newsletter to get updates on saving money.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You are the type of person who has backup planners for your planners. You set alarms and reminders for everything you need to do, but despite all your care and caution, you are human like everyone else. Today, the Knight of Wands, reversed is a considerable warning: don't jump to conclusions or rush to do something without thinking it through. If you need to squeeze something into your meetings today or think you have enough time to grab something through a drive-thru between appointments, consider your timing carefully. Today, impulsivity can be the one thing that throws off your entire day. Write this phrase down, "Haste makes waste." Repeat it throughout the day when you decide to make a mad last-minute dash to the finish line.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You're a charmer and love to be charmed by someone with charisma and good luck. Who doesn't, right? But today, someone may try to pull the wool over your eyes, and you need to be a bit slicker to catch yourself from falling for a lie or going down the path of deception. To help you learn how to tell when someone is honest or not, consider adding Robert Greene's Art of Seduction to your Audible list. Understanding how people use tricks to influence others can help sharpen your judgmental mind. As they say, "You can't play the player!"

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Oh, nice! This tarot card means 'mystery' and signifies deep intuition from your soul's feminine aspect. As the zodiac sign that rules the shadow side of life, you can expect a day filled with insight from the universe. Life can be confusing, and you may not want to post your sorrows on social media for the world to comment. You may not have the money to talk to a therapist or fear telling a friend about what's happening because they may share it with your family. Today, the universe opens its wisdom to you, and whatever you ask it to reveal, rest assured, you'll get a response.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You can tell when things aren't right between you and your mate, but does that mean you should call off a wedding or decide not to go with them to an event you've already committed to? You may be pondering the weight of your decisions since quality of life is essential to you. The Four of Wands, reversed, indicates that a significant relationship is in the fray, and a decision needs to be made. You don't want to put off a final choice until later. You need to either take a stand and say you won't go where you aren't treated kindly or you will go with some guardrails in place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Everyone, even those with a tough exterior, craves love and affection from others. Everyone, even you with your tough exterior, craves love and respect from others. You put on a good show when you act savage or as though nothing can hurt you. But, beneath it all, you are a softie who could use a big hug from someone who loves you. Today, you are the one who decides how open and vulnerable you want to be. It takes courage to say you want more togetherness and to step in that direction by building a bridge when someone else is trying to tear it down. But you can do it!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

There's what you want to do and then what you do instead. It's hard to feel confident that you can overcome your past when you repeatedly make the same mistake. Today's tarot card is a sign that you must pay special attention to the things that influence your life: friends, environment, and family. You might need more help from people on the same journey as you. If you're struggling with addiction, consider joining a Step program; if you need to break from a dysfunctional relationship, consider a group on Facebook where you can read how others have worked out their struggles and get the courage to do the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Tough times happen in threes, Pisces, so when you see life head in a negative direction you start to wonder if it's you. It might not be you at all, Pisces. A string of bad events is simply that, an opportunity for you to learn to thrive in adversity. You are resourceful and able to work through all sorts of problems, and this is no different. You'll grow through this.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.