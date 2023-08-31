Here's today's love horoscope for September 1, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, September 01, 2023:

Aries

You hold on to relationships much longer than you should sometimes. In part, you like to believe people can change, and if they seem willing to do so, you'll be there to help them do it. But today's Venus retrograde helps you to spot the difference between 'willing to change' and settling for something less than what you deserve in love. Do you want to fix a person for them to make you happy? Maybe they don't need to be fixed, Aries. It's time to let go and find the one who is a better match.

Taurus

Your family knows what you need, Taurus. As stubborn as you can be, you sense that your friends and family are only looking out for you. As much as you hate to admit it, a red flag is a problem. When it comes to love, what are your goals? You want a partner you can talk to and someone you can slay demons with. Even if you understand why, you don't want a relationship that brings you sadness and pain. Today's a day to read the writing on the wall, Taurus. If your heart tells you this relationship is not written in the stars, there's another galaxy for you to explore and find your person.

Gemini

Was it really a lie, Gemini? Micromanaging may feel right as you're dealing with deep betrayal, but the truth is that sometimes people come with different belief systems. You may see things one way; your partner views it in another. Finding the middle ground is difficult during Venus and Mercury retrograde, but you can work through your communication problems with effort from both partners. (You're a Gemini; that's what you do best!) Reading a book about open conversations can help you as a couple work through your problems. Consider a title by Esther Perel or Dr. Sue Johnson.

Cancer

Quality time, Cancer. Today's Venus retrograde brings a strong desire to spend some much-needed downtime with a partner or someone you feel connected with. Today can feel extra lonely if the day ends without someone to love and call your own. Relationships can fall into a pattern where you live separate lives under the same roof. The lack of connection can start to bear down on your soul, but today can be the start of healing. You can steer your ship in a new direction. Initiate the conversation, and invite your significant other out on a date.

Leo

This love is what dreams are made of, Leo. Venus retrograde is being much kinder to you than other signs by giving you a lot of perspective. You have loved and lost many times, so now that you want to enjoy a long-term relationship, there's an appreciation you did not have before. Today, you're in a dreamy state of mind regarding love. Even if you're single and still looking, you know that love can find you ... you need to be open to the possibilities. The universe meets you and knows where you are.

Virgo

One more chance, eh, Virgo? You are open to a second go with an old flame, but there's also the part of you wondering if they 'deserve it.' The real question is, do you? Do you want this love in your life, or are you looking for something else they can never give you? It's a tough decision to make, but when it comes to returning to an old relationship, you aren't doing anyone a favor if the person you are thinking about isn't the one for you. Maybe you'd be happier waiting for the one who is.

Libra

A friendship develops into a passionate romance with someone familiar. When two friends suddenly become lovers, it's a test that tries the foundation of your relationship. You have so many new experiences to explore. This romance is entirely new territory, even if you have known each other for days, months, or years. The nice thing is that you have had a chance to know each other without expectations, and now you get to see where this can go.

Scorpio

No one has a right to ask you to change your whole life for them, Scorpio, even if things are stressful for you right now. Controlling energy may mean you are in a relationship with an imbalance of power. But you don't have to think you're the smaller one in the relationship. See if your mate can grow to accept your demanding job and the time restrictions having children from another relationship brings. Please don't rush into people-pleasing to keep them happy. Romance should involve a mutual give and take.

Sagittarius

You can unlearn a way of expecting things to go. When you've had a bad run with relationships, you might be waiting for a new one to follow the same path — happiness and then disappointment. But how can you know? Today, make it a point to be happy until something tells you otherwise. Don't anticipate the worst when the universe may be handing you something far better than you've ever experienced.

Capricorn

Love is a dance, and today, you and your significant other learn to share and keep each other's secrets. Today's Venus retrograde at the Pisces degree is a solid reminder that you can know so much more from one another. You have each traveled through lifetimes before you met, making the attraction unique. How you handle these moments tells so much about who you are as a potential team and reveals who you are not. Embrace it.

Aquarius

You're ready for so much more than a casual dating relationship, and even though it may surprise you to say that marriage is not off the table. It's what you desire to experience again in the future. With this Venus in the Pisces degree, you're seeing the future and imagining the whole thing — kids, a dog, and a home. It's not going to be easy, but today, you feel ready for anything that will bring you to that place where you both promise to say, "I do."

Pisces

You have standards, and sometimes you waiver on them, Pisces. Today's Venus retrograde in Pisces has you feeling extra particular about your desires for a relationship and what you will (or not) tolerate. Today, what's most important is communication. You want to say what you need to say and be heard. Maybe your partner isn't ready to go to counseling, but you both might enjoy listening to couples who are. Check out Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel, and you may hear your story through the experiences of others ... so you can learn from them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.